Eastern Idaho saw plenty of traffic over the Fourth of July holiday weekend but lodging establishments noticed some changes in traveler habits.
From RV parks to hotels, many managers said they are noticing more regional and local travelers these days than what they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fourth of July is often when the the region's tourism really gains steam and this year is no different. Aside from the dual attractions of the parade and fireworks shows in Idaho Falls as well as the Teton Valley Balloon Rally over the Fourth, eastern Idaho also draws tourists on their way to Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.
Buffalo Run Park’s 28 units had been booked for two months leading up to the holiday. Buffalo Run is located in Island Park, and housekeeping manager Manfalynn Phillips said that this year was a big change from last year before the lodging option joined Airbnb.
“Last year, we were just getting on Airbnb and this year our bookings have gone up tremendously,” she said, noting that the summer reservations in general only have a few scattered openings for availability until the season slows down in September.
Buffalo Run Park has no long-term rentals. Phillips said its visitors are mostly passing through on the way to the nearby national parks.
July has long been the busiest month of the year for Yellowstone National Park visitors. The all-time single-month record of 1,080,767 visitors was set in July 2021. Historic flooding in Yellowstone in June 2022, slowed tourist traffic considerably — park visitation was down 32% in 2022 thanks in part to the flooding, which affected many roads, and due to the post-pandemic tourism drop-off.
Visitation at Grand Teton National Park also was significantly down — 27.8% — in 2022, influenced by the drop-off at Yellowstone, as many visitors take in both parks in the same trip.
Though May, the most recent month available, Yellowstone had hosted 645,646 recreation visits, which was down 12% from the same time frame in 2022. However, May 2022 was Yellowstone’s busiest May on record with 523,680 recreation visits, before the floods arrived. While the number of Yellowstone visitors through May of this year is down compared to both 2022 and 2021, it was 11% higher than was it saw in 2019, the year before the start of the pandemic.
Shalaina Tyler, co-owner of Mountain River Ranch in Ririe with her husband Trent, said their guests are not just in the area using their parks’ pass.
“We do have people that use us as home base, but we are seeing a lot of regional visitors this year with our full-term RVers. We also take a number of reservations for family reunions. So it’s busy going up that mountain nonstop for the Fourth of July,” Tyler said.
Mountain River Ranch can host up to about 200 people with its combined offerings of 55 RV spots, 9 cabins, two glamping tents and a few vintage cabins for rent. All of the resort’s cabins and glamping tents are rented through AIRBNB.
Officials with the recently opened Idaho Falls Luxury RV Park said its spots were sold out for the Fourth of July.
“We had a number of folks locally who came and stayed the night for the fireworks along with the folks that were already here staying for 30 days,” said the manager on duty. He also added the caveat that though reservations were picking up, they were not at full capacity due to some of their sites still being under construction.
At Destinations Inn in downtown Idaho Falls, the hotel was booked entirely about a month before the holiday, the front desk attendant Coral Moore said.
Tennessee Newby says she was completely booked as usual for the nation’s birthday at 7N Ranch near Heise Hot Springs and Kelly Canyon Resort. With the capacity for 75 campers, Newby said she sees many repeat visitors for the holiday who come to horseback ride and swim during the summer holiday. 7N Ranch joins forces each July with Heise Hot Springs with everyone’s favorite way to commemorate the Fourth–fireworks.
“We light them off at the driving range at 7N, and it’s messy. It’s always a big mess but we get a couple of workers from Heise to come over and help rake it up. We have a good relationship,” Newby said.
Newby said the pandemic travel craze has settled and that most of her campsites are filled with travelers from a 200-mile radius.
“COVID was busy for us. People couldn’t go to a lot of places but they could go camping,” she said.
Newby manages 7N reservations by phone only and has not joined the Airbnb movement to book her available accommodations. She said she has a steady stream of year-round campers since several sites have water lines buried deep enough for winter use.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.