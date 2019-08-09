Proud Source Water, a naturally alkaline spring water bottled at the source in Mackay, ID has been selected as the exclusive aluminum bottled water provider for the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, August 9th-11th. The eco-friendly water provider will play a major role in helping Outside Lands near its goal of becoming a zero-waste music festival.
Proud Source Water bottles its naturally alkaline spring water from deep in the Rocky Mountains. At its 30,000 square foot plant in Mackay, it is sustainably bottled and capped in aluminum, the #1 most recyclable material in the U.S. Established in 2016, Proud Source Water has brought jobs and hope to the rural town of Mackay, whose population teeters on just 500.
Boasting big name performers like Paul Simon, Childish Gambino and The Lumineers, Outside Lands Music Festival is organized by Another Planet Entertainment, a company that prioritizes sustainability.
Outside Lands already has several programs in place to reduce waste and boasts one of the highest waste diversions rates of any festival in the country.
“Consumers are demanding more sustainable choices, and the passion artists and fans have about this critical issue is strong,” said Bryan Duquette, an executive with Another Planet Entertainment. “We are grateful to have a bottled water partner in Proud Source Water who is leading the charge in promoting sustainability and reducing plastic waste,” added Duquette.
Proud Source Water is a mission-based company with business practices built around conscious responsibility for our planet. The brand’s goal is to remove plastic bottles from the environment by offering an alternative, sustainable, and infinitely recyclable option. Proud Source has chosen aluminum bottles and caps as its packaging material due to the fact that aluminum is the #1 recycled material in the U.S. In less than 60 days, aluminum products can be recycled and put back on store shelves - avoiding landfills or worse, oceans - where at least 8 million tons of plastic ends up each year.
“Proud Source Water is honored to partner with Outside Lands as a sustainable choice for bottled water and a key contributor to its zero-waste goals,” said Andrew Piron, Chief Operating Officer of Proud Source Water. “We’ve long admired the leadership at Another Planet Entertainment surrounding sustainability, and we’re thrilled to be able to put our pure, Idaho water in the hands of thousands of festival-goers from across the West,” added Piron.
About Proud Source Water
Proud Source Water is a certified B-Corp and member of 1% for the Planet. The company bottles naturally alkaline spring water in 100% recyclable aluminum. Proud Source Water is sourced from a natural spring in the Rocky Mountains of Mackay, Idaho with a natural pH of 8.5+/- and zero additives.