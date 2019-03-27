Snake River Landing announced this week that it will be building 96 new apartments, an expansion of The Falls Apartments.
Kartchner Inc., the local construction company hired to build the apartments, will break ground next month, according to a Snake River Landing news release.
The Falls Apartments opened in 2016 with 228 and will expand to 324 units and will expand to 324 units this year.
“Through this expansion, we will be fulfilling the need for large two- and three-bedroom apartments," said Troy Kartchner, president of Kartchner Inc., in the release. "Residents of The Falls Apartments greatly value the amenities we offer, along with the conveniences Snake River Landing provides that is within walking distance of our community.”
The Falls Apartments features 1, 2 and 3-bedroom options, including a limited number of furnished corporate units, the release said.
Amenities include a premium fitness center, an outdoor pool and Jacuzzi area, a 24-hour club room and a playground. On-site management and 24-hour maintenance services are also available, the release said.
For information, visit www.thefallsapts.com or call 208-529-0010.