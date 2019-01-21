CHUBBUCK — Brothers Kyle and Travis Benson have opened a new kind of car wash that appeals to an environmentally conscious clientele.
Their Pony Express Car Wash, 4500 Yellowstone Ave., opened on Jan. 5, and they hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration Wednesday, featuring food, a magician and tours of the facilities.
Kyle Benson, of Shelley, worked for 11 years in industrial water management. He helped his employer, which was an area food processing company, reclaim its process water. Travis Benson, of Idaho Falls, has spent the past six years working in the car wash industry.
Kyle Benson said he and his brother thought that by combining their skills, they could develop a water-saving approach to cleaning cars.
“We’re bringing a different model to the community than what is already existing,” Kyle Benson said. “We have a high focus on water reclamation and water reuse.”
He and his brother plan to break ground on two more car washes in the spring, with locations planned in Idaho Falls and Ammon.
He estimates the average car owner who washes a car at home uses 120 gallons of water. Pony Express uses about 70 gallons per car, but the majority of the water recirculates several times.
The system Kyle Benson developed has a series of underground tanks, in which dirty water is allowed to settle before it’s pumped through a filtration system. Though the water isn’t filtered to culinary standards, he said it’s plenty clean to use in washing a car.
Pony Express plans already has ordered additional equipment to help it reclaim an even higher percentage of its gray water.
“We are working on new avenues to conserve more water,” Kyle Benson said.
Kyle Benson believes the length of his car wash also sets it apart. His conveyor is 230 feet long, and passes through a 200-foot-long building. He believes the unusually long building allows more time for soap to work on each vehicle.
The car wash also includes powerful vacuums and mat washers.
The brothers chose the Pony Express name to acknowledge the speed of their express car wash, comparing it to the historic Pony Express mail delivery service. They also believe the Old West theme will resonate with residents of the Northwest.
Their car washes range from $8 to $16. Monthly passes are also available from $19.95 for basic service to $29.95 for premium. Premium service includes additional features such as rust protectant, wax and tire shine.