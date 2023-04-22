It’s a throwback to another era when you walk through the brick-arched entrance of the circa 1907 Oddfellows Building and head down the stairs to the basement to a downtown speakeasy that is a curated blend of rustic, rare, retro — and it’s offering Idaho Falls more than happy hour.
Named XVIII, the new watering hole is the brainchild of 100 Proof Hospitality’s Kenny Wagner and Justin Morris. Wagner and Morris are longtime colleagues who met opening P.F. Chang’s locations around the country and then came together for another tenure with Fins Concepts, an Idaho-based company.
The bar’s namesake comes from the 18th Amendment from 1919 prohibiting “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors.” The amendment was repealed in 1933.
The two refer to each as brothers though they are not related. Wagner was adopted from South Korea and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. And Morris grew up in the Carolinas. With so many factors, it seems unlikely the duo would have chosen Idaho Falls for their next venture but for both Morris and Wagner, Idaho Falls is the perfect place to call home.
“We knew we knew needed to create a different kind of bar and that starts with ingredients,” Morris said.
He said they didn’t shy away from the labor-intensive portion of making juices from scratch and squeezing. Their craft cocktails are spins on classics and embrace the terroir of the region — whether that’s 100-proof or 0-proof alcohol.
“We made a menu that centered around quality ingredients, good processes, good techniques — and taking our time, we knew that we weren’t going to pump out, you know, 5,000 drinks in an hour and a half.”
That philosophy, according to Wagner, translates not just into thoughtful recipes with a menu that is equally weighted with cocktails and mocktails.
“When we talk about 100 Proof Hospitality, what does that look like for our community of employees?,” Morris said. “Kenny and I have created a five-day training program that’s tailor-made for this establishment. We go through techniques and culture, breaking each day up into practical application learning recipes, learning policies, you know, and going through that stuff and then quizzes and tests. We are taking all that experience from corporate restaurants, without trying to be corporate but understanding what does and doesn’t work and how to get the best out of your employees and provide them with the best opportunity to succeed,” he said.
For Wagner and Morris, and their team of 37, that consideration translates into not just good table service but into a safe place that Idaho Falls can enjoy — and that means taking security seriously. It’s not just a nuance of the speakeasy theme.
“Our team is safe but so are our guests. Our demographic is 70% women between the age of 25 and 38 we want to protect that group of people,” Wagner explained.
100 Proof Hospitality also is facilitating the management at the SnakeBite Restaurant in addition to building out the Oddfellow building upstairs for a restaurant. Morris also mentioned an additional property on Park Avenue that is in the concept phase.
“Todd and Gina Thoulion (the the SnakeBite’s owners) did an amazing job and worked their butts off for 22 years. But it’s hard to get above that and make higher-level decisions about things when you’re just in it. They did everything. It’s a huge privilege to carry the torch for another 23 years,” Wagner said.
The 19 tables and 21 seats at the XVIII bar are available for walk-ins, but in adding to demeanor, the establishment encourages table reservations.
“It’s a nice touch,” Wagner added. It’s also a nice touch that there are alcohol-free libations as well.
“Justin has a huge culinary background, and in creating the drinks, he hits the aromatics and flavor profile, adding elegance and complexities to the drinks, that are comfortable for all demographics, and that can be enjoyed whether it has alcohol or not — that doesn’t matter to us. We still want to have a great drink whether it has alcohol or not,” he said.
Morris says one of his favorite concoctions of zero proof shows his age.
“I’m probably giving my age a little bit, but do you remember the Orange Julius — what you would see in the mall? It literally tastes like an Orange Julius, and it’s perfect,” he said proudly.
With German crystal, a backlit bar back, wine served in decanters, exposed facades, big leather booths and a rare pour program for bottles that are hard to come by, XVIII is raising the bar, well for the bar.
“We have embraced that some things are harder to come by than others and initiated a by-the-ounce program for anything rare or anything that is hard to get and so you can order it by the ounce or two ounces,” Wagner said.
Morris and Wagner also introduced a flight program (smaller samples of libations), one with regional pours, and one that is focused on international flavors.
As the 100 Proof Hospitality team pays homage to the 1920s and falls deeper in love with their project each night, both men said it’s Idaho Falls in general that has caught their fancy.
“We’re falling in love with the people. Here people are so welcoming, they smile. As I say hello to people, they look you in the eye, shake your hand — all those things — it feels like we’ve lived here for much longer than we have, and that we are building solid foundations of friendships and relationships with people,” Morris said.
XVIII is located at 423 A St., and open Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Table reservations can be made by calling 970-4525.
