XVIII lightened

Kenny Wagner, left, and Justin Morris are the owners of XVIII, a new speakeasy-inspired watering hole in the basement of the Oddfellows Building.

 Tibby Plasse / for the Post Register

It’s a throwback to another era when you walk through the brick-arched entrance of the circa 1907 Oddfellows Building and head down the stairs to the basement to a downtown speakeasy that is a curated blend of rustic, rare, retro — and it’s offering Idaho Falls more than happy hour.

Named XVIII, the new watering hole is the brainchild of 100 Proof Hospitality’s Kenny Wagner and Justin Morris. Wagner and Morris are longtime colleagues who met opening P.F. Chang’s locations around the country and then came together for another tenure with Fins Concepts, an Idaho-based company.


