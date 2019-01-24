A partnership between Smokin Fins restaurant and a local charity is raising funds by raising glasses.
The arrangement came after the restaurant became stuck in red tape. Smokin Fins had received its county liquor license before opening but not the city license, a lapse which was discovered only after the restaurant had started serving customers in December. While the restaurant waited to obtain the license it needed to serve alcohol again, General Manager Kenny Wagner began thinking about how to take advantage of the situation.
"When we get involved in cooperating locally, we want to make sure it's impactful for the community," Wagner said.
Other restaurants owned by Fins Concepts had previously held charity drives, such as a fundraiser to feed students at Colorado State University, so Wagner reached out to the local nonprofit People Against Impaired Driving. Idaho Falls mother Pat Tucker founded the organization in 2006 to oppose drunk driving and all other forms of impaired driving after her daughter Cady was killed by an impaired driver.
"The way it all came together so fast is such a commentary on Idaho Falls and our culture here of caring people working together," Tucker said.
Smokin Fins agreed to donate 25 percent of its revenue from nonalcoholic drink sales between Jan. 18 and Feb. 1 to PAID. Tucker designed a joint logo for the two groups to promote the effort online and restaurant employees received pins Thursday to wear at work for the remainder of the drive.
While the amount raised by the fundraiser will not be finalized until after it ends, Tucker said that she had heard the estimate from the first weekend and was excited by how the community had embraced the event.
"This really shows that being in a position of not drinking can be a really positive thing," she said.
Some of the funds raised for PAID will go toward planning the group's annual Cady Tucker Run in the Spirit and the rest will go toward the purchase of defibrillator packs for local schools. If the fundraiser is successful enough, she also hinted that Smokin Fins could become the presenting sponsor of the run when it's held in July.