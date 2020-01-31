Another fine dining restaurant is coming to Ammon.
Rustic Vine, a new Mediterranean restaurant, will open Feb. 10 at 3520 E. 17th St. Taking over the spot formerly occupied by The Cellar, the place is being opened by two local women, Stephine Dunn and Lisa Hite.
Rustic Vine isn’t Dunn’s first foray into area dining. She formerly started and owned both Fanatics and Vino Russo before selling them.
After spending the last few years out of the food industry, Dunn was itching to get back. When this space became available, Dunn was quick to snatch it up.
“I knew when the spot opened up, I had to grab it,” Dunn said. “I’ve missed the restaurant business.”
The restaurant’s biggest draw will be the high quality of the food, Dunn said. Fish will be flown in daily from Seattle and Oregon. The meat will come from local farms in Blackfoot.
“Everything is fresh, fresh, fresh,” Dunn said.
Though it is Mediterranean, Dunn was clear that Rustic Vine won’t serve just Italian pastas, and it’s not a wine bar. Rustic Vine will feature authentic food native to areas across the Mediterranean coast. The restaurant will have full dinner, lunch and children’s menus. The food will have lots of cheeses, salads, seafood and baklava.
Those menus were designed by head chef Justin Wheeler who has trained in both Mediterranean and French cuisine. Wheeler formerly worked at The Cellar.
The place will have a rustic but still upscale atmosphere. The walls will be lined with wine and whiskey barrels. Next summer, the owners plan to put in a large patio with a pergola and vines.
With the opening in less than two weeks, and a soft opening for friends and family on Monday, employees are finishing up last-minute remodeling touches.
“I’m looking forward to being a unique atmosphere. I love people and getting to know the community. We’re looking forward to helping the Ammon area grow and creating more jobs,” Dunn said.
The owners also plan to feature local art on the walls, with different artists showcasing their work each week.