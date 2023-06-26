Travel vans and RV owners have a new outpost for their travels around the region at the Idaho Falls Luxury RV Park — a new 59-site property with direct access to the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Trail along the Snake River.
Poised to awe visitors with an excellent location for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display, Luxury RV Park boasts top-notch services from amenities to security to service. The fine details of the 10-acre spread could only come from a family of avid RVers.
Zach Teichert and Kristina Teichert, along with Randy Sebastian and Julie Dunn Sebastian, opened up their gates to guests a month ago and so far, the response to their large, paved areas, the Sprinterland casita options and the firepit at each site has been not just been well received but is spreading quickly in the RV community, said Teichert.
“Obviously there are a lot of people looking online but we've had a lot of people especially snowbirds heading back to Canada from Palm Springs, and they heard about it from another RVer, so a lot of referrals are coming in,” he said.
“What we're finding out is, it's a really tight-knit community,” he added.
This means reservations for the luxury RV campground are going to be tight once people find out about the pickleball courts and the community outdoor fireplace at the lodge. Teichert said the lodge will eventually have a commissary store along with its common areas, laundry, bike rentals and access to RV rentals.
“Idaho Falls Luxury RV Park is dedicated to people with vehicles. We do not have any tent sites,” Teichert said, but explained that they do work with RVShare, which will deliver RVs to the park directly.
If you have a camper van, you’re in luck. They have thought about the need for a little more outdoor flex space when there isn’t a proper kitchen or sitting area atop your four wheels.
“We have had travel vans, Mercedes sprinters and they're great because they can go places that RVs cannot but when you're traveling from one location to the next, a lot of times you want the nice place to stay. What we realized, was that it would be really nice if there were spots that had more of an outdoor living area because those vans, as nice as they are, can be really cramped,” he said.
The casitas are impressive solutions inside the park, but Teichert is clearly tickled pink over the project’s inclusion of the pickleball courts because having the space to host the courts also serves his target demographic.
“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America and it's really popular with that 50-plus demographic.”
Teichert said he worked with all local tradesmen for his custom benches, picnic tables, bathrooms and lodge work. The park has five private bathrooms that do not fall short of luxury with custom tilework and heated floors to ensure guests do not skimp on their daily routines just because they’re on the road.
Each site also comes with its own dedicated Wi-Fi signal and full hook-up options. Guests can enjoy a private dog park and with the access to the Greenbelt for strolling along the river, it’s an ideal home base for someone traveling with a critter.
With easy access from I-15, and Highways 20 and 36, Idaho Falls Luxury RV Park seems poised to earn a name for itself in travel circles. With such a prime location, the family has also taken all the precautions to ensure that guests are safe and can enjoy their privacy with a security gate controlling access to the park. The location also places guests conveniently near three RV mechanics and service centers.
That’s the list for now but Teichert is thinking about what to include next.
“We're kind of waiting to see what else we want to put in there, and what our campers are really looking for. So hopefully we’ll continue to add amenities.”
The former Sky Vu Drive-in movie theater had been sitting idle since the end of the 2016 season. Teichert purchased the 10 acres in 2020 while still living full-time in Idaho Falls. He’s in the process of moving back to town from Nevada, now that the RV park is open.
“Our inspiration was to create somewhere nice where people want to stay. It's a great location when you're coming through or if you're going to Yellowstone or anything like that,” Teichert said.
The owner said there a few spots left for the Fourth of July, but he doesn’t expect them to last long.
