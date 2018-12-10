What: Rexburg Farmer Merchant Awards Nominations
Where: Madison High School, 2300 University Blvd., Rexburg
When: Thursday, March 14, 2019
Why: Recognition of outstanding community members, silent and live auctions, dinner, fundraiser for the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce.
Who: Let the Rexburg Chamber know who you want to nominate for the following list of awards info@rexburgchamber.com or call 356-5700 or come in to 167 West Main Street #2, Rexburg, ID 83440.
FARMER MERCHANT BANQUET VOTING FOR AWARDS CRITERIA
Beautification - A business that has built a new facility or has made significant VISIBLE improvements to the physical appearance of their business and thus has contributed to the beauty of the community in general. The business must be a member of the Rexburg Chamber.
Business of the Year – A business that is actively involved in the community that demonstrates its activity not only through Chamber sponsored events/functions but is also involved in other ways in the community/county. The business selected must be a member of the Rexburg Chamber. They do not have to be selected from the Business of the Month winners.
Business Person of the Year – Individuals to be nominated should have offered service that benefits the community. The attitude of the employees should be friendly and helpful and they take pride in the appearance of their building and the grounds. The business should exemplify honesty and help attract people to the community. They should also support the community, the elected officials and must be employed by a business that is a member of the Rexburg Chamber.
Citizen of the Year – A person that lives in Rexburg/Madison County that has given generously of their time in support of something that has benefited the entire community.
Customer Service of the Year – A business who has demonstrated consistency and provides unparalleled customer service. Anyone can nominate businesses but the business must be a member of the Rexburg Chamber.
Farmer of the Year – The recipient should reside in Rexburg/Madison County. They should be actively engaged in the farming operation as well as other community/civic activities. They should do business in the county and be supportive of local businesses. The individual should seek to be innovative in the agriculture field. They should also be free of any legal ramifications and be good stewards of their land and farmsteads.
Woman in Business and Leadership – A woman that serves as a role model for all women throughout the Rexburg area through business success, demonstrating leadership skills and contributing to the community. Nominee must own, manage or be employed by a business that is a member of the Rexburg Chamber.
Lifetime Achievement – A person from the community/county who has demonstrated throughout their career a high level of consistency in supporting and participating in the community whether at the Chamber level, civic or religious levels.
Medical Professional – A person who owns, manages or is employed by a business in the local health care community who has demonstrated a high level of professionalism in their field or in the community. The business must be a member of the Rexburg Chamber.
Public Servant of the Year – The nominated person should be a local employee, volunteer, or elected official. They need to work for a department or agency of the local, state, or federal government and have shown outstanding service to the public during the past year or over a significant period of time.
Service Club of the Year – Each service club in our county is invited to submit a summary of their accomplishments for the prior year from which the Chamber Board will select the organization which has done the most or provided something of significance to the citizens of Rexburg/Madison County.
The 80th Farmer Merchant Banquet 2019 will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Madison High School Gymnasium. The silent auction starts at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.
You have until Wednesday, January 4, 2019 to nominate someone for any of these categories. You can nominate by bringing your choices into the chamber office at 167 West Main #2 or emailing it to info@rexburgchamber.com or faxing it to 208-356-5799.