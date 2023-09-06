Carbon Free Power Project logo

SALT LAKE CITY — The Carbon Free Power Project (CFPP) today announced the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) accepted its Limited Work Authorization (LWA) application for formal review. After technical review of the CFPP application, which was submitted on July 31, 2023, the NRC has docketed the application that seeks approval to commence early construction activities for the CFPP prior to issuance of the Combined License (COL).

The NRC staff’s goal is to conduct and complete an efficient and high-quality review of the LWA application by August 2025, which will align with scheduled activity progression on the project. When approved, the LWA will pave the way for the initiation of early-scope construction that is expected to start mid-2025.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.