SALT LAKE CITY — The Carbon Free Power Project (CFPP) today announced the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) accepted its Limited Work Authorization (LWA) application for formal review. After technical review of the CFPP application, which was submitted on July 31, 2023, the NRC has docketed the application that seeks approval to commence early construction activities for the CFPP prior to issuance of the Combined License (COL).
The NRC staff’s goal is to conduct and complete an efficient and high-quality review of the LWA application by August 2025, which will align with scheduled activity progression on the project. When approved, the LWA will pave the way for the initiation of early-scope construction that is expected to start mid-2025.
"Our team is pleased that the NRC has accepted the LWA application as it represents a major achievement in the project's advancement and brings the CFPP closer to its objective,” said Mason Baker, CFPP LLC President. “The commencement of early construction activities is a vital step in advancing the project and sets a noteworthy precedent in the field of small modular nuclear energy regulation and development.”
CFPP LLC submitted the LWA application as the first part of the CFPP Combined License Application (COLA). This was the first instance under the current LWA regulations where a standalone LWA application was submitted in advance of the remainder of the COLA. The second part of the CFPP COLA remains on schedule to be submitted to the NRC in January 2024.
The LWA application acceptance is a key development for the CFPP, which seeks to provide clean energy solutions to communities in the Intermountain West. As the CFPP moves through the regulatory process, the team remains committed to safety, reliability, cost-effectiveness, and environmental responsibility.
