In just two years, On Top Adventures has not just found a niche for outdoor enthusiasts but has seen demand double in the local market.
So much so that its side hustle keeps needing to upgrade spaces.
Jeff Clark spent eight years in the United States Air Force where he started his 30-year career in HVAC services. His wife, Cynde, has a medical background but also spent many years as a hair stylist, and according to Clark enjoys her time in the kitchen.
But in addition to their full-time jobs, the Clarks are avid outdoor enthusiasts.
“We camp throughout the entire year,” said Clark from his new and second location in the Idaho Innovation Center in Idaho Falls.
“The new location is 1,500 square feet. The industrial showroom is filled with our tent models and specialty products that we know work and can be helpful and improve the camping experience,” Clark said.
The display shows off the convenient car camping solution of mounted tent models with options to upgrade and include vestibules and breezeways with tight-fitting awnings, some that even surround the vehicle.
The inventory is a robust collection of top-of-the-line products ensuring Idahoans can camp in temperatures ranging from 30 below zero to 100 plus degrees and be comfortable.
On Top Adventures has a direct line in the product supply chain as it also is the regional dealer for the Australian-USA-based company called 23ZERO which makes the tents that OTA sells for rooftop installation. The next closest dealer is in Salt Lake City.
The models are removable, but Clark says most people leave their sets up year-round mostly because it encourages more fun in the backcountry.
“I do have customers that have built lifts in their garage, so they just clip it to rigging and then they do not need multiple people to remove the tent from the roof racks. Without a lift you definitely need two people to take it off the top of the car,” he said.
This is car camping 3.0 — no longer pillows in the back of the car for quick getaways, the 23Zero products make moving around the region very easy for locals, which also means, Clark knows the types of products people want to have ready for their next adventure, ensuring not just comfort but safety as well — and easy navigation for places like the sand dunes.
“The air compressors are pretty handy for when people are letting air out of their tires to go off-roading—that’s a new product for us and so are the DMOS shovels that mount on racks, you can get yourself out of anything with those. They were developed by a woman who used to live in Alpine, Wyoming, and is now in Utah.”
Other off-road accessories sold at the new space include a selection of recovery boards and recovery leashes as well as carry bags designed specifically for ratchet straps.
OTA is empowering its customers to recreate with more security: staying dry and warm, having the supplies for roadside assistance or more serious recovery efforts. No matter the field, mountain or stream you seek in Idaho, On Top Adventures is creating a one-stop shopping experience.
One new line of products for OTA, the new emergency kits made by My Medic, are a blue ribbon for anyone anywhere not just camping — but in the classroom, car and at home. My Medic features basic to expedition-ready packs which are pre-packed with up to 550 first aid and trauma supplies.
OTA has even thought to carry kits for tire recovery and 1,000-WATT ALP propane generators. A large selection of GSI camp cooking supplies from knives to stoves to dishes to utensils is also in stock at the new location. The shop also carries the Mr. Heater Portable Buddy, which takes the chill out of the frigid nights.
“My wife and I have camped in below-zero temperatures and have been fine with this propane heater.”
OTA’s business reach has even expanded outside eastern Idaho in its short tenure with shipments heading to Priest Lake, Las Vegas and even Canada, Clark said.
There is no doubt this side hustle in addition to Clark’s heating and air conditioning work, is a labor of love and one that is curating every element of the outdoor experience to be a successful one.
Cynde Clark makes handmade all-natural soaps that match the crisp sensory experience that sleeping beneath the stars provides. She also knits winter hats — all of which are for sale online along with the rest of their products on their newly launched website, ontopadventures.com.
Striving to provide expertise, On Top Adventures also hosts offers free monthly informative classes on the products they sell.
“You can go anywhere with our products,” said Clark. “We have tested everything we sell in every type of terrain and environment.”
