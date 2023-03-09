A dispute over ownership of a set of radio towers near Iona has resulted in the KID-AM radio station, which has been broadcasting since 1928, surrendering its iconic call sign. It has also led to a legal action.
Listeners in Idaho Falls have been curious as to what has happened to the heritage radio station over the last two years. Former KID employee Bob Ziel said he noticed that the station was off the air in August.
According to RadioInsight, a website that tracks radio industry licensing and news, “after losing its tower site lease in 2021 and then returning to the air last fall via STA with just 1kW daytime, Rich Broadcasting has turned in the license of 590 KID Idaho Falls ID.”
Rich Broadcasting Owner Richard Mecham said the last two years leading up to the surrendering of the call numbers have been conflict-filled and confusing.
Both the property where the station's towers were located via a lease agreement and the station itself had changed ownership several times over the years and both the current landowner and the current station owner claimed ownership of the towers.
“For 30-plus years the three KID-AM radio towers were located on 46 acres of property in Iona, Idaho," Mecham said. "Approximately two years ago the farmer that managed the property knocked down one of the 400-foot-tall towers when the farmer cut the guy line.”
Both the agricultural tenant leasing the farmland from landowner Arthur Clark and Rich Broadcasting filed insurance claims on the tower with their respective carriers and each received settlements with the agricultural tenant's insurer paying Clark, court documents show.
Mecham said he spent almost a year working on an insurance settlement before receiving a letter from Clark.
“He stated that he had received the insurance payment for HIS tower and that, since Rich Broadcasting was so close to the end of our lease agreement, he was not going to replace HIS tower,” Mecham wrote in a statement to the Post Register.
Court documents show Mecham's insurer paid out nearly $124,000 to Rich Broadcasting while no amount is listed for the amount paid out to Clark. Mecham's insurer is now pursuing damages from Clark.
The dueling ownership claims — Clark asserts in court documents Rich Broadcasting's claims are "erroneous" because the towers, which were built in the 1950s, are a fixture on the property which was passed to him when he bought the land — have resulted in a flurry of legal filings.
Mecham, a four-decade-plus veteran in radio, says he’s never encountered a scenario such as this.
In 2011, Rich Broadcasting took over a 25-year commercial lease for the property where the three radio towers were sited, Mecham said.
“I have been paying the monthly rent of $365, the property taxes on the towers, the FCC recognizes us as the owner of the tower, Bonneville County recognizes us as the owners of the tower, the ARSN, the tower registration company, recognizes us as the owners, the FAA recognizes us as owners because the towers are in a flight pattern. And now for whatever reason after 34 years, (the landowner) thinks that when the lease was signed over to him that the two towers were part of the deal,” Mecham said.
“If he owned those towers, he could have been charging us a small fortune. None of this makes any sense,” he added.
At a Feb. 9 hearing, Clark claimed he was the rightful owner of the towers and said there was a breach in the lease from 1994 to 1996. The lease that began in 1989 was between the Sharps and Simmons Family Inc. A second lease originated between Lynn Rockwood and Fox Communications Corporation, according to court documents. Mecham claims the 1989 lease was never terminated in 1994 and that it was never abandoned.
Mecham said there had never been a problem with the landlord until the day the tower went down.
“I didn’t even get notice from the landlord or the farmer, one of our people happened to be driving by and called to tell me did you know one of our towers is down?” he said. "It’s been interesting."
While Rich Broadcasting was in the process of clarifying the issue of the towers’ ownership, Mecham said Clark went on to demolish the remaining two towers and “destroyed our transmitter building and removed the transmitter. He knocked the lock off the door and put a new padlock on it and took all our equipment — everything.”
In the lawsuit Rich Broadcasting alleges the towers' destruction has resulted in damages including losses in advertising revenue, market share and programming and that it interfered with its contractual relationships and profits.
A phone number for Clark could not be found and the Post Register could not reach him for comment. However, court documents stated that Clark's lawyer contacted Rich Broadcasting's lawyer in December 2021 advising them that "due to the dangerous state and disrepair and maintenance backlog to the guy cable support systems" on the two remaining towers, they would be removed and disposed of for public safety reasons unless Rich Broadcasting could provide sufficient assurances of safety.
Clark's filing claims Rich Broadcasting failed to provide any remedy and Clark removed the tower structure four months later. The filing said the disposal of any "alleged personal property left behind" was well within the contractual language of the lease.
"It's beyond me that he destroyed a million and half dollars worth of equipment," Mecham said in an email to the Post Register.
In order to keep KID-AM in its longstanding licensed configuration, Rich Broadcasting said it would need to procure a lease for 40-plus acres in Iona and replace the three towers, rebuild the transmitter building, and purchase a new transmitter.
“It would be approximately $1.5 million to $2 million to rebuild the station," Mecham said. "Or we could request a change to the KID license and potentially end up with a single tower configuration operating at 1,000 watts. The new signal would provide significantly less coverage and would be well within the coverage area already provided by our two Class C FM signals (106.3 FM and 92.1 FM).”
He added that it was extremely difficult to surrender “the famous three letter KID-AM call sign/license” but the decision to spend that much money on an AM station while technology is shifting to FM, satellite and streaming was illogical.
District Judge Bruce L. Pickett issued a memorandum on Feb. 28 finding that Clark is the lawful owner of the radio towers.
Mecham said the radio business is unique and he doesn’t fault the judge, but Mecham is preparing for his next legal steps.
“People don’t think about frequencies and towers being licensed, the FCC, and all the other sorts of things," Mecham said. "The FCC will pull your license if you abandon your radio station. And the station never went off the air for 34 years so that should tell you right there those towers were never abandoned. This was an issue for the landowners and certainly not the radio station.”
Rich Broadcasting has hired a new legal team to return the matter to the court.
In recent years, 590 KID was more than a novelty even though it was a lingering AM station, Ziel said.
“You could get up into the mountains where FM couldn’t reach, and KID still had a fair number of listeners,” Ziel said. "And over the years the ratings have stayed high, 10, 12 percent share. The station has always been a major player and meant something when I said I worked for KID.”
Ziel was at KID from the late ’70s to the late ’90s. Conservative talk programs such as Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck have been among KID’s mainstay programming as of late.
But Mecham said those programs are not going anywhere as 590 KID programming has already been simulcasted to Rich Broadcasting FM stations, 92.1 KIDG Pocatello and 106.3 KIDJ Sugar City.
“No one in their radio career should ever have to surrender their call numbers,” a frustrated Mecham said, and then he added, “but it must have been fascinating to see a 400-foot tower collapse.”
