FILE — In this Sept. 11, 2020 file photo a trike stands near the burnt remains of a building destroyed by a wildfire near the Lake Detroit Market in Detroit, Ore. The blaze was one of multiple fires that burned across the state last month. Three Pacific Northwest law firms have filed a class action lawsuit against Pacific Power and its parent company, Portland-based PacifiCorp, alleging that the power company failed to shut down its power lines despite a historic wind event and extremely dangerous wildfire conditions.