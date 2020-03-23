Scott King retiring after 37 years with BMC West Building MaterialsScott King will retire March 31 from BMC West Building Materials in Idaho Falls after more than 37 years in the building materials business.
King started his career in Orem, Utah, at BMC’s predecessor company Boise Cascade in 1983, a BMC West news release said. He worked his way through the ranks, starting as a lumberyard material loader and progressing to his current position as commercial outside sales representative, the release said. King has worked in all phases of the lumber business, including doors and millwork, roof trusses, and general building materials. He has served the entire eastern Idaho and western Wyoming area.
“He is known for his professionalism, his knowledge of the building industry and materials, and his customer service,” the release said.
Due to social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19, a planned retirement open house has been canceled. BMC West officials have invited “friends, family, and contractor customers to reach out via phone, text, or email to thank him and wish him good luck in his retirement,” the release said.