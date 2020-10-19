Fall River board member
earns national certification
Fall River Electric board member Anna Lindstedt, of Driggs, recently earned her Credentialed Cooperative Director certificate (CCD) from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which represents more than 900 consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric providers in the United States.
This first part of the cooperative association's three-part Director Education Program, the Credentialed Cooperative Director program, consists of five courses that focus on basic governance knowledge and the essential skills required of cooperative directors, a Fall River Electric news release said. The CCD prepares directors to fulfill their fiduciary duty as elected officials serving on behalf of their membership, the release said. Now that Lindstedt has completed her CCD, she can pursue the Board Leadership Certificate available through the cooperative association.
Fall River Electric’s by-laws require all board directors to complete certification as a cooperative director which provides them with the essential skills required of co-op directors.
“Our board has been impressed with Anna’s knowledge and at how dedicated she has been in accomplishing the training that is beneficial to the entire board,” said Dede Draper, president of Fall River’s board of directors, in a news release.
Lindstedt is employed by Friends of the Teton River and has been in Teton Valley since 2004. She was elected last year from District 4, which includes the northeastern portion of Driggs on eastward including the Alta area and then north along state Highway 33 and east of N 500 W.
INL’s Evans Ross, Hong, Turnage
and Wendt recognized nationally
Four Idaho National Laboratory employees have been selected as Women Worth Watching by Profiles in Diversity Journal.
The national award "recognizes visionary women who stimulate organizational change by using their influence to drive inclusive leadership and innovative programs, and show a commitment to developing the next generation of young professionals within their sphere of influence," an INL news release said.
The list of Women Worth Watching contains leaders from a variety of industries throughout the U.S. and the world. Each awardee is featured in a full-page highlight in Profiles in Diversity Journal along with their personal essay.
INL winners are:
— Bonnie C. Hong, international programs director for Nuclear Science & Technology. Hong holds degrees from the University of Idaho, Idaho State University and Boise State University.
"My career at Idaho National Laboratory has given me a plethora of opportunities to make the most of my computer science degree," she wrote in her essay.
— Kimberly Evans Ross, Esquire, senior counsel. Evans Ross earned her bachelor's degree at Boise State and her Juris Doctor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
"I am proud to work at INL because this organization understands that game-changing science and next-generation energy solutions depend on great people bringing their best selves to work every day," she wrote in her essay.
— Jennifer Turnage, department manager, Emergency Response and Readiness. Turnage holds a Master of Science degree in environmental engineering and Bachelor of Science degree in engineering.
"Thinking outside the box is something my team and I do on a daily basis" Turnage wrote in her essay. "Just because something is difficult or hasn’t been done before is not a reason to not try. Being uncomfortable as you forge a new path can lead to some of the most fulfilling and satisfying experiences."
— Lynn Wendt, senior research scientist. Wendt is a Ph.D. candidate in environmental science at the University of Idaho, She holds a Master of Science degree in biology from Idaho State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from the University of Minnesota.
"Being a leader takes guts and requires us to take risks," she wrote in her essay. "It means stating an opinion or proposing an idea that most certainly will be challenged. But each time we do it, we gain confidence."
“These extraordinary women are an inspiration to all of us at INL and beyond. The recognition publicly celebrates their achievements, but also enhances INL’s visibility and reputation as an employer of choice and as an organization that empowers, supports and employs incredible women,” said Marianne Walck, INL deputy laboratory director for Science and Technology, chief research officer, in the release.
The full issue of the online magazine can be found at womenworthwatching.com.