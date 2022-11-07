BLM’s Challis Field Office welcomes new manager
Josh Travers is the new field manager for the Challis Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho Falls District. He started Oct. 17.
BLM’s Challis Field Office welcomes new manager
Josh Travers is the new field manager for the Challis Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho Falls District. He started Oct. 17.
“Josh Travers brings a broad range of natural resource experience to the position, as well as strong leadership skills,” said BLM Idaho Falls District Manager Mary D’Aversa in a district news release. “Leading with integrity as a core value, Josh strongly believes in managing our unique and valuable BLM public lands by balancing multi-use, conservation and partnerships to sustain their health, diversity and productivity.”
Travers holds a bachelor’s degree in natural resource management with a minor in recreation resource management from Oregon State University. He has served in a variety of leadership roles in both the private sector and federal government. Most recently, he worked for BLM Nevada where he oversaw large, complex grazing and mining programs as well as other resources, the release said. He also previously worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
“I am thrilled to be here and look forward to working with the staff and community partners to care for the diverse landscapes managed by the Challis Field Office,” Travers said in the release. “The work we will do together will contribute greatly to our quality of life and community. …”
The Challis Field Office oversees approximately 799,000 acres of BLM-managed public land in Custer County.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort names new VP of marketing
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has hired Andrew Way as vice president of marketing.
Way, who lives in Victor, comes to the resort team with more than 20 years of “high-level experience in a multitude of fields that include branding, marketing, advertising and product management,” a resort news release said.
Most recently Way was the North American managing director for Sydney, Australia-based advertising agency Orange Line, where he led branding and marketing initiatives for global tier-one brands such as Amazon, Expedia, ClassPass and Atlassian, the release said.
“Having admired JHMR’s iconic brand, guest experience, sustainability commitments and mountain operations from afar, it’s quite literally a dream come true to be able to bring my experience, skills and passion to one of my favorite places on Earth,” Way said in the release.
TitleOne adds sales executive in I.F.
Benny Kofe has joined the TitleOne team as its newest sales executive in its Idaho Falls office.
Kofe has 10 years of sales and marketing experience and a bachelor’s degree in business management, a TitleOne news release said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.