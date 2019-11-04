Longtime Channel 8 news
anchor Hildebrandt to retire
Jay Hildebrandt, a longtime anchor and reporter for KIFI, is retiring this month after 35 years with the station.
Hildebrandt made the announcement end of Friday's 10 p.m. newscast.
A public retirement celebration will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Willard Arts Center, an NPG of Idaho news release said. Nov. 27 will his last day.
In addition to his work at KIFI, Hildebrant has served as an adjunct instructor at Brigham Young University-Idaho, where he has taught public speaking and broadcast performance classes, the release said.
Rural Health Association selects
Huerta as 'Rural Health Hero'
Brad Huerta, of Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco was one of six health care professionals statewide to receive an Idaho Rural Health Hero Award at the Idaho Rural Health Association’s annual meeting and awards reception Oct. 23.
The awards recognize "rural health educators, community advocates, health care providers and program administrators who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to rural communities," an association news release said.
As CEO for Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, Huerta took over a facility that was faced with potential closure, the release said. He was able to trim expenses while also investing in new technologies and focusing heavily on recruitment, the release said. As a result of those efforts Lost Rivers Medical Center is "fully staffed and doing well," the release said.
The Idaho Rural Health Association is a nonprofit membership organization that "provides leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communication, education and collaboration," the release said.
Idaho Potato Commission
appoints three new commissioners
Three new commissioners were sworn in during the Idaho Potato Commission’s October meeting.
Grower Julie VanOrden of Garth VanOrden Farms in Pingree; processor Paul Sato from McCain Foods, USA, Inc.; and shipper Bryan Wada of Wada Farms in Pingree will each serve three-year terms. Nick Blanksma of Legacy Farms and Todd Cornelison of High Country Potatoes in Rexburg were appointed chairman and vice chairman, respectively.
“I’m pleased to welcome Julie, Paul and Bryan to the Idaho Potato Commission. From farming to processing to politics, their impressive backgrounds and experience will be instrumental as we develop and implement new marketing programs that will shape the future of Idaho’s most important agricultural product, the Idaho potato,” said Frank Muir, president and CEO of Idaho Potato Commission, in a news release.
For information, visit idahopotato.com.
Thurman joins TitleOne
as an office administrator in I.F.
Amy Thurman has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company's Idaho Fall's office.
Thurman has 22 years of customer service experience, a TitleOne news release said. Thurman, who studied at Metro State University of Denver, "has a passion for organization," the release said.
Leadership Idaho Agriculture
announces Class 40 participants
The Leadership Idaho Agriculture Foundation has announced its participants for Class 40.
The participants were selected from agriculture and agribusiness organizations to participate in the class sessions to be held throughout the next four months, a foundation news release said. The Leadership Idaho Agriculture program is designed to "enhance the leadership, personal development and awareness of agriculture for each participant," the release said.
Eastern Idahoans participating in Class 40 are:
— Tyson Steel, Northwest Farm Credit Services in Blackfoot
— Jared Ashcraft, Idaho AgCredit in Sugar City
— Devin Fielding, Fielding Feedlot in Shelley
For information, visit leadershipidahoag.org.