I.F. Chamber of Commerce board elects Sara Prentice as chairwomanThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce board of directors has elected Sara Prentice of Idaho National Laboratory as its new board chairwoman.
The chamber is a nonprofit, board-led organization of individuals and businesses “that have joined together to advance the commercial, financial, industrial, civic and social interest of the greater Idaho Falls area,” a chamber news release.
In addition to having served on the chamber board since 2016, Prentice is the manager of Mission Enabling Communication Services at INL. In that role, she oversees a staff of communications professionals focused on supporting the INL laboratory director and deputy laboratory directors with executive communications. Her organization also includes employee communications, visual communications, digital media, and protocol and hospitality, the release said. Prentice previously was INL’s protocol officer.
“Sara is a great connection between the business community and the INL,” Chamber CEO Chip Schwarze said in the release. “Her leadership, event planning, tourism, and community awareness make her an ideal representative of our diverse business community. I am eager to work with her and serve our great business community.”
Miller joins TitleOne’s Idaho Falls officeKaitin Miller has joined TitleOne’s Idaho Falls office as an office administrator. Miller has more than two years of banking experience and six years of customer service experience. She is a recent graduate from Idaho State University with a bachelor’s in communication and a minor in public relations.