Murrell named INL’s regional engagement directorIdaho National Laboratory has named Glen Murrell as its community and regional engagement director effective March 1.

In that position, Murrell will coordinate INL’s regional outreach in Alaska, Wyoming, Utah and Montana. This will include efforts with the National Reactor Innovation Center, Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear and stakeholders across the region, an INL news release said.


