Murrell named INL’s regional engagement directorIdaho National Laboratory has named Glen Murrell as its community and regional engagement director effective March 1.
In that position, Murrell will coordinate INL’s regional outreach in Alaska, Wyoming, Utah and Montana. This will include efforts with the National Reactor Innovation Center, Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear and stakeholders across the region, an INL news release said.
Murrell previously served as the executive director of the Wyoming Energy Authority. He has more than two decades of experience in the oil and gas industry, the release said. He previously worked for the University of Wyoming Enhanced Oil Recovery Institute, launching its reservoir data program and leading programs analyzing the carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery industry in the state.
Murrell has also served in a variety of leadership roles aimed at advancing projects and technologies in the oil and gas industry for General Electric and Baker Hughes, the release said. He holds a master’s in geology from the University of Waikato in New Zealand and a doctorate in geology from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.
Mashal selected as CAES associate director
Idaho State University associate professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Mustafa Mashal, has been named ISU’s associate director at the Center for Advanced Energy Studies.
In that role Mashal is responsible for advancing ISU’s CAES-related research projects, serving on the center’s executive board, helping to direct resources and support for collaborative research, an ISU news release said.
“Dr. Mashal seeks innovative and imaginative ways to solve problems, and his expertise and wide-ranging interests will expand ISU’s partnerships with Idaho National Laboratory and other universities in our region and beyond,” said Martin Blair, vice president for research at Idaho State University, in the release. “In the classroom and laboratory, Dr. Mashal works closely with students to help them learn while positively contributing to energy-related research.”
Mashal is not new to CAES. He’s earned multiple CAES program development grants, including one for what would later become the Disaster Response Complex, the release said. Housed in Pocatello, the Disaster Response Complex can host real-world emergency and search and rescue scenarios for local, state, and federal entities. The complex was later awarded a $1.1 million Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission — Higher Education Research Council grant, with CAES and Idaho National Laboratory as collaborators. Additionally, Mashal was elected a CAES Fellow in 2020, and in 2019 and 2021, he was a member of the CAES Summer Visiting Faculty Program.
Mashal started in his associate director role remotely in early January. He is currently on sabbatical until August in Doha, Qatar, serving as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar at Qatar University. The U.S. Department of State recently approved for him to deliver a weeklong civil engineering seminar in March at the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan, as part of the Fulbright Regional Travel Program.
The Center for Advanced Energy Studies is a research and education consortium consisting of Idaho National Laboratory, the public research universities of Idaho: Boise State University, Idaho State University and the University of Idaho and industry.
INL tabs Prentice as communications director
Sara Prentice has been named Idaho National Laboratory’s new communications director, effective Monday.
John Revier, INL’s director external engagement and communications, announced the promotion in a company memo.
The lab’s Communications Directorate works to educate both internal and external audiences and its work includes science communications, VIP visits, tours, event hosting, photo and video production and technical writing and editing, among other duties.
Prentice is a native of New Mexico, who received her bachelor’s in broadcast journalism from Eastern New Mexico University and her master’s in communication studies from Texas Tech University.
Prentice joined INL in 2007. Most recently Prentice managed executive communications, protocol and tours. She also served as a special adviser to the DOE Laboratory Operations Board for the past year and is a Battelle Laboratory Operations Leadership Academy graduate. She also served as chairwoman of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s board from 2020 to 2022.
