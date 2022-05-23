Valor Awards presented to two I.F. firefighters
Idaho Falls Fire Department Capt. Aaron Nelson and firefighter Nicholas Magliocco were presented with the Valor Award for saving an elderly disabled female who was trapped in a house fire last June, a department news release said.
Fire Chief Duane Nelson presented the award May 12. The Valor Award is distinguished as the highest award presented by the department and is awarded to only active members for acts both on and off-duty, the release said.
On the evening of June 10, 2021, firefighters responded to a house fire on Greentree Lane. The dispatcher advised firefighters that an elderly disabled female was trapped inside the home, the release said.
A smoke alarm reportedly alerted one of the occupants to the smoke. When he went downstairs to investigate, he discovered flames in a basement bedroom. He attempted to put the flames out, but the fire had spread too quickly. Two occupants inside the home attempted to get the elderly female out but were forced to leave the home due to the heavy smoke and difficulties breathing, the release said.
When the Engine 4 crew arrived on scene they reported a working structure fire. Aaron Nelson confirmed with the family on scene that the woman was still inside the home.
Guided by information obtained from the family about the last known location of the victim, Aaron Nelson and Magliocco made entry into the home from the front door, the release said. The woman was quickly located still sitting in her electric wheelchair. With low visibility and high heat conditions, the pair placed themselves between the fire and the victim.
Aaron Nelson and Magliocco got the woman out of her wheelchair and carried her to a waiting ambulance. When she became more responsive, she told ambulance personnel that she was “lucky to be alive,” according to the release.
“… I firmly believe both of them deserve the recognition and citation,” Duane Nelson said in the release. “Without their quick action, the outcome would have been much worse.”
Aaron Nelson has worked for the department since 2008. Magliocco started his career at IFFD in 2021.
Three other members of the department received service awards during the ceremony, including Administrative Assistant Julie Lacey for her 35 years of service, Fire Marshal Scott Grimmett for 25 years of service, and Driver Adrian Russell for 20 years of service to IFFD and the city of Idaho Falls.
Daley and Mickelson join Zions Bank’s Jackson branch
Zions Bank has added two new employees to its Jackson, Wyo., branch at 25 S. Willow Street, Suite 201.
Ryan Daley was named senior private banking relationship manager, a bank news release said. Daley has more than 16 years of banking experience and spent the last 15 years with Wells Fargo, most recently with its Jackson branch. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Colorado University, the release said.
Joshua Mickelson was named senior commercial banking relationship manager, the release said. Mickelson has more than 17 years of banking experience from his career at First Interstate Bank’s Jackson branch. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington and his MBA from the University of Wyoming.
Zions Bank operates 25 branches in Idaho and 98 branches in Utah and Wyoming.