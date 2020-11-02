TOK Commercial welcomes
new partner, Brent Wilson
TOK Commercial has announced that Brent Wilson has been selected as the firm’s newest partner.
Wilson’s new partnership position is "an important milestone in establishing TOK Commercial’s long term growth plan in eastern Idaho and exemplifies the firm’s commitment to create meaningful career opportunities for the many talented people who work at the company," a news release said.
“Brent’s leadership in Eastern Idaho’s commercial real estate industry is evident throughout the region," said Michael Ballantyne, TOK’s managing partner, in the release. "His position as a partner with TOK will greatly benefit our firm as we to continue delivering exceptional results to our clients and grow the company’s brand in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Blackfoot, Pocatello and surrounding communities.”
Wilson has more than 16 years of experience experience in real estate. In 2020, Mr. Wilson was recognized as one of Idaho’s Top 10 Commercial Real Estate professionals. He has extensive experience representing developers, property owners, investors and tenants. Mr. Wilson’s notable clients include Developers Diversified Realty (DDR), Woodbury Corporation, Ball Ventures, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Panda Express, Cricket Wireless and Dutch Bros. Coffee.
Wilson graduated from the University of Florida with a master’s degree in land planning.
TOK Commercial, with offices in Idaho Falls, Boise and Twin Falls, is Idaho’s largest full service commercial real estate company and offers clients brokerage and property management services.
CAES associate director
tapped for INL joint appointment
David Estrada, Ph.D., has been named Idaho National Laboratory’s Advanced Manufacturing deputy director for Academic Research.
A faculty member in the Micron School of Materials Science and Engineering at Boise State University since 2013, Estrada’s new role calls for him to support and strengthen the Advanced Design and Manufacturing initiative at INL and support multimission collaboration across the five INL directorates, an INL news release said.
"Estrada will lead and cultivate the academic interactions and activities with the ADM initiative — enabling collaboration between industry and academia, and positioning INL at the forefront of the U.S. Department of Energy’s efforts to develop advanced reactor technology and strengthening the United States’ position as the global leader in nuclear energy technology," the release said.
Estrada will continue as the Center for Advanced Energy Studies associate director for Boise State, a position he has held since May 2019, the release said. An added benefit of the joint appointment is to provide a national recruiting tool for CAES entities to leverage when seeking to hire top talent to the region and enhance the advanced manufacturing workforce pipeline, the release said.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Estrada earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Boise State University and his master’s and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Randall attends Modern Woodmen seminar
S. Piper Randall, of Ammon, an administrative assistant for Modern Woodmen of America, has completed a three-day educational program through the organization’s home office in Rock Island, Ill.
The program provided an introduction to Modern Woodmen, exposure to home office departmental operations and functions, and basic computer training, a news release said.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal financial services organization offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.