HCA Healthcare announces Awards of Distinction at EIRMC
HCA Healthcare has announced its Awards of Distinction for Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The awards are given annually in recognition for “exceptional patient care, commitment to our community, and innovative thinking,” an HCA Healthcare news release said.
The Frist Humanitarian Awards recognize humanitarian spirit and philanthropic work of the late Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr., a founder of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), EIRMC’s parent company. Each year an employee, physician and volunteer are honored with this award, the release said.
EIRMC’s Excellence in Nursing Awards recognize nursing practice that provides the highest quality of care to patients we serve. There are two categories for this award: Professional Mentoring and Compassionate Care.
The HCA Healthcare Innovator Award recognizes an employee who uses imagination and originality to solve an obstacle, improve patient care or business operations, or address an unmet need for the hospital.
The 2022 honorees are as follows:
Frist Humanitarian Awards Diana Moll, employee
Moll serves as the Child Life Specialist for EIRMC’s pediatric program. She works with patients in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, on the general pediatric floor, in the ER and OR, and in Medical Imaging.
In her role, Moll helps the hospital’s pediatric patients throughout understand their diagnosis and treatment; explains the health care process in child-friendly terms; provides distraction techniques during procedures such as IV starts and imaging tests; and helps siblings and parents during bereavement.
Noll also is a member of the Employee Advisory Group, leading projects that boost employee morale, as well as showcase the hospital’s commitment to community, the release said.
Moll also is very active with several local nonprofit organizations that help children, including Camp Magical Moments and Heartstone Children’s Grief Group, the release said.
One of Moll’s colleagues called her “the pulse of pediatrics throughout the EIRMC and the Idaho Falls community,” according to the release.
Rex Williams, volunteer
Williams is an “incredible asset to EIRMC, adding a personal touch to the hospital experience for patients,” the release said.
Williams works primarily in the emergency room, assisting patients and their loved ones with immediate nonmedical needs, the release said. That assistance can include “providing warm blankets or a cold drink, or even just a comforting and reassuring word,” the release said.
Williams regularly looks for ways to improve things at the hospital. As an example, one of his volunteer responsibilities is stocking the EMS breakroom. Williams engaged with EMS personnel to find out what they needed most, and then ensured it was available when they needed it, the release said. He also takes took time to interact with EMS personnel, thank them for their service and assure them that they are appreciated by EIRMC.
Alejandro Perez-Verdia, physician
Perez-Verdia is a board-certified cardiologist and electrophysiologist with East Falls Clinics. He is the area’s only electrophysiologists, the release said, and his expertise is invaluable to patients who would otherwise travel to Salt Lake City for this service.
Perez-Verdia is described as “down-to-earth,” “kind,” and “easy to talk to,” the release said. He takes time to teach patients, to answer their question and put their concerns at ease. In fact, he’s been known to give his personal cell number to patients who are very anxious and need that extra degree of attention to feel comfortable, the release said.
Excellence in Nursing Kristi Caldera, RN, Professional Mentoring
Over the last few years, Caldera has led almost every nursing unit in the hospital, whether officially, or as an interim during leadership gaps. She formally directs ICU and 4th Floor, and has filled in as both 3rd and 5th floor directors.
Caldera managed all four departments during the heart of COVID, when she was also tasked with managing surge ICU and inpatient volume, the release said.
“It was this type of grace under pressure, positive attitude, ‘we got this’ spirit that makes her special,” the release said. “One of her colleagues said ‘Kristi showed what real leaders do when the cards are down… work harder, be more positive, be more supportive and lead from the front.’”
Sharee Poole, RN, Compassionate Care
Poole, the charge nurse on the 4th Floor Progressive Care Unit, is an “exceptional nurse who takes great pride in quality patient care,” the release said. “She gives as much compassion and kindness to her colleagues as she does her patients. She is a much beloved nurse leader, and described as a ‘beacon of knowledge, calm in the storm.’”
The eight colleagues who nominated Poole expressed their highest praise and respect for her compassionate care, the release said. They said she is always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need of help.
HCA Innovator Award Travis Hall
Hall is the hospital’s director of environmental services.
Hall “passionately and unapologetically set a vision for the aesthetic standards of our facility” during the completion of a multimillion-dollar interior renovation of the hospital, the release said. He also “facilitated a major culture shift for leaders and employees for a ‘new and improved’ EIRMC.
Hall created an “Aesthetics Playbook” which established signage standards, a template for how waiting rooms would be laid out and decorated, even a catalog of furniture, artwork, and signage that directors could choose from, the release said.
Alliance Title hires Pascavage as GMCathie Pascavage has joined Alliance Title & Escrow as a vice president and general manager based in the Idaho Falls operation, a company news release said. Pascavage has more 30 years of escrow and title, business administration, leadership, and business development experience.
Pascavage is in charge of the day-to-day operations, leading the team, market share growth and customer satisfaction, the release said.
King recognized for exceptional achievementKevin King, of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Idaho Falls, recently earned the firm’s Jim Phillips Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships.
King was one of only 1,018 Edward Jones financial advisers to receive the award, a company news release said.
Edward Jones has more than 15,000 branches and nearly 19,000 financial advisers throughout North America, the release said.
King’s office is located at 1610 Elk Creek Drive in Idaho Falls. For information, go to edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/kevin-king.