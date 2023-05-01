Leonard joins Idaho National Laboratory
Liza Leonard has taken a job with Idaho National Laboratory as its local government affairs lead.
Leonard, the former Ball Ventures director of public affairs, announced the move in a LinkedIn post. She said she spent nearly 15 years at Ball Ventures working in sales and leasing before being promoted to marketing manager and finally to the position of director of public affairs.
An INL job listing for the local government affairs lead post said the “position serves as the INL representative with local government and community leaders in Idaho Falls and surrounding cities/counties.”
In her LinkedIn post, Leonard said deciding to make the career change was difficult because she loved working at Ball Ventures.
“It was an honor to represent the company, my co-workers, our partners and projects, and the Ball name in the community for so many years,” she wrote. “The work was challenging, always changing, and extremely rewarding.”
Post Register, reporters win Idaho Press Club awards
The Post Register took home six awards in the Idaho Press Club’s Best of 2022 Annual Awards Contest. The awards were announced Saturday during the organization’s annual awards banquet at Boise Centre East.
The Post Register took third place in the daily newspaper general excellence category behind the Idaho Press in Boise/Nampa and the Idaho Statesman in Boise.
Individually, four Post Register journalists were recognized with Sports Editor Allen Steele taking home two awards. Steele won first place in the sports feature story category with his article “Gridiron Grandpa” about 59-year-old semi-professional football player Cody Stegelmeier. Steele also placed third in the sports prep feature category with his article “Bonneville’s Arfmann returns after crash,” about volleyball player Ava Arfmann.
Police and courts reporter Johnathan Hogan placed third in the crime / courts report category with his article “Bonneville prosecutor asked police to make fewer arrests.”
Education reporter Ileana Hunter placed third in the arts / entertainment report categogory with her article “Drum Roll, Please,” about Idaho Falls High School student Josue Perez raising $30,000 for the school marching band.
General assignment reporter Victoria Palmer took third place in agriculture report category with her article “Real life rocking horse,” about a viral video of an Arabian horse getting its hooves trimmed by Riley Mickelsen, the owner of Idaho Horseshoeing School.
