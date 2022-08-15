Idaho Falls Arts Council welcomes new board member
Lyndsay Goody, a partner with Onyx Financial Advisors LLC, has joined the Idaho Falls Arts Council’s board of directors.
Goody is a certified financial planner and CPA. Her business background is “varied and reflects both her extraordinary drive and her commitment to excellence,” an arts council news release said.
“Lyndsay’s qualifications will bring a unique perspective to the board,” Board Chairwoman Coleen Niemann said in the release. “We look forward to working with her and seeing her talent in action.”
Scott receives excellence award from Zions Bank
Zions Bank presented an “Excellence … It Starts With Me” Award to Hilary Scott for her “outstanding work” as commercial banking portfolio manager for eastern Idaho, a bank news release said.
The award is the bank’s top merit award given annually to only a handful of employees, the release said. The announcement was made at an awards ceremony Aug. 2 in Salt Lake City with members of Zions Bank’s executive leadership team.
Scott was recognized for her attention to detail and in-depth credit analysis abilities, the release said. She has been a consistent resource for her teammates on the Eastern Idaho Commercial Banking team as well as her colleagues throughout Idaho, the release said.
Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomes five new recruits
The Idaho Falls Fire Department is welcoming five new firefighters to the community.
The recruits, who graduated from a 10-week, in-house academy on Friday, were hired to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements and promotions, a department news release said.
The recruits will remain probationary firefighters for the next year while receiving additional supervision and mentorship from department leadership and peers, the release said.
The new recruits are:
• Tim Mustion, who moved from Colorado to Idaho Falls the first of June after being accepted into the academy. Mustion has a background in CrossFit and nonprofit work. He decided to pursue a career as a firefighter in 2020 after he received his EMT certification.
• Amy Olson, a longtime Idaho Falls resident who worked at the airport while gaining fire experience as a volunteer firefighter.
• Isaac Snarr, an Idaho Falls native who worked as a Bureau of Land Management wildland firefighter for four years.
• Joshua Webb, an Idaho native who received his associate degree in paramedic science from Idaho State University in 2021 and worked in Star Valley, Wyoming, until joining the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
• Tyler Souza, a Meridian native with prior military experience who will be a third-generation professional firefighter.
The fire department has 125 full-time personnel operating out of six stations to provide fire and EMS coverage for the city of Idaho Falls and most of Bonneville County, the release said. The department also has EMS contracts to provide services to portions of Jefferson and Bingham counties.
Gov. Little appoints Gardner to Serve Idaho Commission
Gov. Brad Little has appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism. The new commissioners are Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, of Shoshone, and Amanda Gardner, of Clayton.
They join the existing commission of 15 governor-appointed commissioners whose mission is “to inspire and recognize volunteers and empower communities through service and AmeriCorps to solve Idaho’s unmet needs,” a Governor’s Office news release said.
Gardner was appointed to fill the volunteer sector position, the release said. She has a long history of volunteerism and service and is the co-executive director of the White Clouds Preserve in Clayton. Gardner also is on the board of directors at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary, volunteers with the Idaho Nonprofit Center and served with the Idaho Hunger Relief Task Force. Overall, she has spent the past two years bringing AmeriCorps resources to Custer County to provide a wide range of support, the release said.
