INL researchers recognized as finalists at Idaho Innovation Awards
Idaho National Laboratory researchers have been recognized for their accomplishments at the 13th Annual Idaho Innovation Awards, presented by Stoel Rives LLP, Trailhead and the Idaho Technology Council, with support from Deloitte. The awards were presented during the Idaho Technology Council’s ninth annual Hall of Fame celebration.
Hussein Moradi, Ph.D., was recognized in the Innovator of the Year category for his groundbreaking research as chief wireless technical director in National & Homeland Security, including his multipart invention, Wireless Spectrum Communication. Moradi was honored as INL’s 2017 Inventor of the Year for this technology, which enables more efficient and secure wireless communication over a wide range of devices and transmission frequencies, an INL news release said.
In collaboration with University of Utah mathematician professor Behrouz Farhang, who is consulting with INL on Wireless Spectrum Communication, Moradi developed a wireless communication technology that largely solved the most common communication challenges he learned about from discussions with INL’s customers. Wireless Spectrum Communication addresses limited spectrum resource allocation, creates enhanced mobile broadband waveform and reduces the amount of power needed for wireless communication.
INL’s LoTempLene technology, a revolutionary electrochemical refining process that converts natural gas fractions into chemical building blocks for plastics and synthetic fuels, also was recognized as a finalist in the Early-Stage Innovation of the Year category. In April, a team of INL researchers, including principal investigator Dr. Dong Ding, reported they hit upon a process for creating synthetic fuels and plastics that uses 65 percent less energy and produces up to 98 percent less carbon dioxide than traditional steam cracking.
Ethane is a major component of natural gas liquids, and once converted to ethylene, it can be used to make polymers for everything from cellphone cases to disposable diapers. LoTempLene could theoretically allow this process to be done with a net gain in process energy, if it were powered by a renewable energy source and captured hydrogen were incorporated into fuel cells.
The Idaho Innovation Awards recognize innovations, innovative professionals and companies throughout Idaho. Awards are given in five categories: Innovative Company of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Early-Stage Innovation of the Year, Commercialized Innovation of the Year and Consumer Product of the Year.
Idaho Falls Police Department fetes seven officers, one citizen with awards
The Idaho Falls Police Department held an awards ceremony Oct. 16 to recognize the work of seven of its officers and well as an Idaho Falls resident, a department news release said.
The awards are as follows:
Leen Van Hulten Community Policing Award — Officers Ken Zaugg and Clark Lund for “years of dedication to the DARE Program and commitment to the education of the youth of Idaho Falls.”
Life-Saving Award — Officers Aaron Murdock, Jose Hernandez and David Shanor. They “distinguished themselves by meritorious service while performing life-saving actions to a suicidal female that had climbed onto the support beam of the railroad bridge over the Snake River.” The officers talked the woman into cooperating and pulled her to safety.
Outstanding Police Service Medal — Officer Chris Hendry. In the early hours of July 18, Hendry pulled over a driver for a wide turn. The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle for a sobriety test and began physically fighting with Hendry. During the altercation, Hendry’s quadriceps muscle was torn. Hendry was able to subdue the suspect and handcuff him. Hendry maintained a calm, professional demeanor and affected an arrest even though he was in substantial pain and was unable to walk, the release said.
Community Policing Award — Animal Services officers Gayle Contreras and Danyelle Harker “work tirelessly to reduce the number of cats euthanized at the shelter. They were instrumental in obtaining two grants that fund the Trap Neuter Release program in Idaho Falls.” In 2017, the shelter had to euthanize 43 percent of the cats that came in; year to date, that number has been reduced to 23 percent. Contreras and Harker “recognized a community problem and produced a very positive solution to the overpopulation of cats in Idaho Falls,” the release said.
Citizen’s Certificate of Merit — During the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, Manuel Olivas was working as security officer. Shortly after the celebration ended, a spectator accidentally shot himself in the leg with his pistol. Olivas jumped into action took off his own belt and applied it as a tourniquet to the injured man’s leg until emergency personnel could arrive.
All award recipients were nominated by fellow officers or civilian staff of the Idaho Falls Police Department. Nominations then go to the Police Department Awards Committee for final review and approval.