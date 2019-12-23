Arnold retires from Bank of IdahoVal Arnold has retired from the Bank of Idaho. A long-time fixture at the bank’s Capitol Avenue branch, her last day on the job was Dec. 13, a bank news release said.
Arnold, who worked at the bank for 27 years, rose through the ranks to the level of vice president.
“I like to think I made a difference. I’m going to miss my work family and my customers terribly,” she said in the release.
Arnold’s professional and institutional knowledge will be missed, the release said.
“She was called on in so many situations.” Bank President and CEO Jeff Newgard said in the release. “She either knew the answer, or she knew where to get it. That kind of resource is just about impossible to replace.”
Realtors Association gives out awardsEach year, the Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors honors one Realtor and one affiliate member for their outstanding dedication to the local industry at the association’s annual Christmas party.
Juan Contreras was named the association’s 2019 Realtor of the Year. Lenore Katri, of Pioneer Title, was named 2019 Affiliate of the Year. This year, the association developed a new award for Realtors who have been in the industry for less than three years. Grant Welch was named the 2019 Realtor Rising Star Award winner.
The awards are given to those who volunteer in the community and support and attend association events have outstanding leadership accomplishments and professionalism and have high ethical values and are trustworthy, an association news release said.
Kunz is new co-anchor at KIFI-TVNews veteran Todd Kunz is joining the Channel 8 news team, succeeding longtime anchor Jay Hildebrandt.
For several years Kunz, who has nearly three decades’ broadcasting industry experience, has been the news anchor for Channel 8’s sister station KIDK, a CBS affiliate.
A southeast Idaho native and Utah State University broadcast communications graduate, Kunz has worked in Utah, Idaho and Arizona.