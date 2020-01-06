I.F. attorney Wilkinson recognized among state’s best for client satisfactionIdaho Falls personal injury attorney Dennis Wilkinson, of Smith Woolf Anderson & Wilkinson, has been honored by The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys among Idaho’s 10 best personal injury attorneys for client satisfaction for 2019.
The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Personal Injury attorneys in each state, an Institute news release said. Attorneys selected among the “10 Best” list must pass the Institute’s “rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and (the Institute’s) independent evaluation,” the release said.
The annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.
Wilkinson can be at 208-525-8792.
Idaho Falls Police Department welcomes four new officersThe Idaho Fall Police Department has announced the addition of four new officers. Officers Elias Cerdas, Eli Kistemann, Chris Talbot and Lane Yardley were sworn Dec. 19 in by Mayor Rebecca Casper.
Cerdas is from Rexburg and has family both in the military and in law enforcement, a police department news release said.
Kistemann was born and raised in California, before moving to Idaho Falls in the last few years.
Talbot was born and raised and Layton, Utah.
Yardley has spent the majority of his life in Utah. He attended Dixie State University where he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
The four are undergoing the department’s internal academy and training process. In the next few weeks they will begin training with senior field training officers before attending the Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Academy beginning this month, the release said. The POST Academy is approximately three months of full-time, intensive training and education.
After graduating from POST, each of the officers will undergo additional training and education during the department’s field training program which will last several months.
Bank of Idaho announces staff changesThe Bank of Idaho has announced that Tyler Kraupp has been named director of marketing, replacing Jarod Phillips, who is assuming the role of senior branch banking officer.
“We look forward to leveraging Tyler’s insights, expertise, and knowledge in this new role,” bank President and CEO Jeff Newgard said in a news release. “He’ll be a great asset to our team as we continue to find new ways to improve the bank’s brand and our impact on the communities we serve.”
Newgard said Phillips’ promotion also will position the bank for continued growth.
“We’re equally excited to see Jarod return to his roots in community banking. He’ll work with customer-facing staff to make the banking experience more consultative and personal. We place a high priority on building personal connections with our clients,” Newgard said in the release.