Malone installed as Idaho Realtors’ president-elect for 2022
Patrick Malone, designated broker for Century 21 High Desert in Idaho Falls, was installed as the president-elect of the Idaho Realtors during its virtual convention on Oct. 21.
Malone has been a Realtor for 24 years and as designated broker, he oversees four eastern Idaho offices. He also serves as the Idaho Real Estate Commission’s Education Council from the East District, a position he’s held for nearly five years, and is past president of the Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors.
As the Idaho Realtors president in 2022 he will be responsible for presiding over all executive committee meetings and all director and membership meetings for the organization.
Gov. Brad Little congratulated Malone on his installation via video during the virtual event.
Idaho Cattle Association welcomes Pratt as president
The Idaho Cattle Association held its annual meeting in Sun Valley from Nov. 15-17, during which the association welcomed Mark Pratt, of Blackfoot, in assuming the president role held by Jay Smith, of Carmen, during the previous year.
Pratt is “keenly interested in working to continue education of the public in regard to the beef industry and ranching community,” an association news release said.
“Our industry continues to navigate a variety challenges, a few of them being public perception surrounding climate change, meat alternatives, and the state grazing rates,” Pratt said in the release. “It’s our goal to educate the public on benefits that the beef and cattle industry offer in regards to all of these topics, as well as continuing to advocate for producers.”
The Idaho Cattle Association works to preserve, promote, and protect Idaho’s cattle industry, the release said.
McIntosh earns Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist designation
Brittany McIntosh, RDN, LD, an employee in Rocky Mountain Diabetes Center’s Diabetes Education Department, has earned a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist credential.
McIntosh has worked at Rocky Mountain Diabetes Center since 2005, a news release said. The “prestigious” credential is for professionals who are “specialized and certified to care for and teach people with diabetes how to manage their condition,” the release said.
“We are proud of Brittany for achieving the CDCES certification,” said Becky Sulik, the clinic’s director of education, in the release. “Earning this certification is no small achievement as it takes massive amounts of time and energy to attain. Brittany will continue to be an incredible resource for Rocky Mountain Diabetes and the people of our community who struggle with diabetes, prediabetes and other diseases.”