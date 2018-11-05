King recognized for
building client relationships
Kevin C. King of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Idaho Falls recently won the firm’s Frank Finnegan Award for his exceptional achievement in building client relationships, an Edward Jones news release said.
The award is named after Frank Finnegan, who joined Edward Jones in 1953 in St. Louis after playing professional baseball. He is the firm’s longest-tenured active financial adviser, the release said.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s 16,000-plus financial advisers serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management. For information, go to edwardjones.com.