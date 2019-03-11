Johnson appointed Rotary district governor
Idaho Falls businessman Russell Johnson has been selected as the Rotary 5400 District Governor for 2021-2022.
Rotary governors are selected by a group of past district governors following recommendations from local clubs. They are then appointed by Rotary International two to three years prior to taking office, an Idaho Falls Rotary Club news release said.
Johnson joined the Rotary Club 26 years ago, the release said.
“My favorite part of Rotary is the significant impact clubs like the Idaho Falls club have on a global scale, while still providing significant local improvements to our own hometown, including our extensive River Walk and greenbelt improvements,” Johnson said in the release.
Johnson also participates in many local boards, committees and projects, the release said. In 2017, he was the board chairman of the successful 2017 Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show featuring the US Navy Blue Angels.
Edward Jones financial adviser Mike Silver moves office to Snake River Landing
Edward Jones financial adviser Mike Silver is moving to a new office at 901 Pier View Drive in Snake River Landing. His office will open for business this summer, a Snake River Landing news release said.
“I’m excited to be relocating to Snake River Landing,” Silver said in the release. “The new office should allow me to continue helping my clients reach their most important financial goals.”
Snake River Landing is a mixed-use community that is now home to more than 30 businesses.
For information on Silver’s office, go to edwardjones.com/mike-silver.
Peterson promoted
at Zions Bank
Zions Bank announced that Scott Horsley and Monte Peterson have been promoted, sharing responsibility for the oversight, direction and training of the bank’s agricultural relationship managers across Idaho.
Horsley, who is based in the Magic Valley, and Petersen, who is based in eastern Idaho, will help the bank expand the lending services it offers to agricultural clients, a bank news release said.
Peterson, a commercial banking relationship manager for the bank’s eastern Idaho region, has more than 28 years of experience in agricultural lending, the release said. He is a member of the Idaho Grower Shipping Association and serves on the agriculture committee for the Idaho Bankers Association.