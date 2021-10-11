EIRMC’s Prudent selected as ‘Fellow’Jan Prudent, manager of Sterile Processing Department at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, has been selected as a Fellow for the International Association of Healthcare Central Service Material Management. Just 29 nominees were selected from a field of more than 37,000 applicants.
To be eligible, Prudent met rigorous standards set by this professional association, including authoring a professional thesis entitled “Raising the Bar by Centralizing High-Level Disinfection Processes,” an EIRMC news release said.
Prudent also is published as a subject matter expert and reviewer for the Central Service Technical Manual Eighth Edition, the release said. She also served with the Association’s Sister Hospital Exchange Program, traveling to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to shadow counterparts at the Albert Einstein Medical Center.
The Sterile Processing Department staff cleans, assembles, sterilizes, stores and distributes the instruments used throughout the facility, the release said. The staff on the “front lines” of patient safety and infection prevention.
Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation declaring the week of Oct. 10-16 is “Sterile Processing Week” because “sterile processing professionals play an important role in patient care arenas and are responsible for first-line processes to prevent patient infections.”