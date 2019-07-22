EIRMC names Tami Frost as chief nursing officer
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has named Tami Frost as Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). In this role, Frost oversees clinical nursing operations throughout the hospital, ensures quality patient care, and leads efforts to increase patient satisfaction, a hospital news release said.
Frost comes to EIRMC with 20 years of healthcare leadership experience at various hospitals across the nation. Most recently, she served as CNO at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami, a 417-bed Level I Trauma Center, and Florida’s second largest burn program. Prior to her tenure at Kendall Regional, Frost spent several years in Las Vegas in leadership positons at Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center and at University Medical Center.
Frost overseen several large growth projects and technological advancements in the hospitals where she has served, the release said.
Frost has a BN in Nursing from University of North Carolina-Greensboro. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Phoenix.
INL fellow Caffrey wins international honor
The Institute of Nuclear Materials Management has named Idaho National Laboratory fellow Gus Caffrey, Ph.D., as the recipient of its Vincent J. DeVito Distinguished Service Award for 2019.
The award is named for the institute’s longtime secretary. It recognizes individuals who have made “long-term, noteworthy contributions to the nuclear materials management profession,” the institute’s website said.
The Institute of Nuclear Materials Management is “dedicated to the safe, secure and effective stewardship of nuclear materials and related technologies through the advancement of scientific knowledge, technical skills, policy dialogue, professional capabilities, and best practices,” the website said.
Distinguished Service Award candidates are “expected to be internationally recognized for their contributions to nuclear materials management,” the website said.
In January, Caffrey was one of five College of The Holy Cross alumni to receive the school’s Sanctae Crucis Award, “the highest non-degree accolade that the College bestows on alumni,” the school’s website said.
The school’s website describes Caffrey as “a world-renowned nuclear physicist, pioneering researcher and visionary inventor. An international authority on gamma ray and neutron spectroscopy, he’s known by his peers as a generous collaborator, inspiring mentor and exemplary team-builder.”
In the early 1990s, Caffrey led an award-winning research and development team at INL that resulted in the Portable Isotopic Neutron Spectroscopy system (PINS), the website said. “PINS ‘sees’ through steel casings, using neutrons to identify potential explosives, chemical warfare agents or otherwise harmful materials within munitions or containers,” the website said. “The object under test need not be opened or even touched; the PINS instrument nondestructively determines the contents of unexploded munitions. The patented system also protects human life through a simple computer interface that allows the operator to remain at a safe distance.”
In recognition of his innovations, Caffrey received an R&D 100 Award in 1992, the INL Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the INL Inventor of the Year Award in 2014. He received his lab’s highest honor in 2015 when he was named an Idaho National Laboratory Fellow.