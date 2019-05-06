Idaho Falls native Beard wins Royal Society of Chemistry award
Matthew Beard, Ph.D., has been named winner of the prestigious Chemical Dynamics Award from the Royal Society of Chemistry.
Beard, of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, won the award for “outstanding contributions to controlling ultra-fast carrier dynamics in nanostructures and perovskite semiconductors,” a Royal Society of Chemistry news release said. Beard also received 2,000 British pounds ($2,618 U.S. dollars) and a medal.
“I am honored to receive this fantastic award from the Faraday Division of the Royal Society of Chemistry on Chemical Dynamics,” Beard said in the release. “... It’s a great honor to be recognized by such a distinguished organization and by scientific peers who make up the Royal Society of Chemistry. The award is also a recognition that chemical dynamics plays an essential role in solar energy conversion processes.”
Beard was born and raised in Idaho Falls but now calls Arvada, Colo., home.
Beard’s research aims to develop “new materials, nanostructures and architectures that can convert solar energy to either electricity or fuels with efficiencies that could greatly exceed current day technologies,” the release said. “To do that he employs ultrafast lasers that can interrogate the primary energy loss pathways that occur immediately after absorbing a solar photon. New materials and device structures are developed to overcome those losses.”
The current generation of solar cells can convert around 20 percent of the available solar energy into electrical energy while laboratory demonstrations with photoelectrochemical are limited to around 10 percent conversion, the release said.
Fifty past winners of a Royal Society of Chemistry Award have gone on to win Nobel Prizes for their pioneering work, including 2016 Nobel laureates Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Fraser Stoddart and Ben Feringa, the release said.
Idaho Falls Symphony extends Heuser’s
contract through 2022
The Idaho Falls Symphony has announced a three-year contract extension for Music Director Thomas Heuser, Ph.D.
Heuser has served as the symphony’s music director since 2011, a symphony news release said. He is the organization’s 10th music director. Currently, he is also the conductor of the San Juan Symphony, a regional orchestra serving the Four Corners, based in Durango, Colo., and Farmington, N.M. Heuser commutes to Idaho Falls from Durango, where he is also a regular guest conductor with the Music in the Mountains Festival Orchestra. Heuser will appear as a music director finalist with the Lexington (Ky.) Philharmonic Orchestra in September, the release said.
“Thank you to the entire Idaho Falls Symphony community for your continued love and support,” Heuser said in a statement. “We have such a fantastic orchestra, I am grateful to each and every musician for their time and talents because, without their hard work and dedication, none of this would be possible. We have so much to look forward to next season and beyond; it is an honor to be your music director.”
Additionally, several of the symphony’s new staff positions have been filled and others remain open as the orchestra approaches the end of its fiscal year on June 30. In April, the Symphony hired Johanna Groh as the new operations manager, who most recently served as manager of orchestral activities for the prestigious Colburn School in Los Angeles, the release said. Additionally, the symphony’s new orchestra librarian is Elin Williams Marquez, a native of Victor who studied library sciences at Indiana University and most recently served as head music librarian for the Victoria Conservatory of Music in Victoria, B.C.
Griffin joins Idaho
Falls TitleOne office
Jeff Griffin has joined TitleOne as a customer service agent in the company’s Idaho Falls office, 1614 Elk Creek Drive. Griffin has five years of customer service experience. Griffin has been a real estate assistant for three years and is a newly licensed agent himself, a TitleOne news release said. He also is studying business analytics at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
TitleOne’s Idaho Falls office can be reached by phone at 208-522-7895. Its website is titleonecorp.com.