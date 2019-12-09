Bingham Healthcare doles out employee awardsBingham Healthcare officials announced that Helena Callister, RN, has been named the Employee of the Year and Kabrina Leavitt, RN, received the prestigious 2019 Servant’s Heart of the Year award.
Callister is the director of Grove Creek Medical Center, a partner of Bingham Healthcare that specializes in labor and delivery services. She has been a full-time employee since 2005.
Callister’s peers chose her as Employee of the Year because “they greatly respect her and wanted to recognize the extraordinary contributions she made throughout 2019,” a Bingham Healthcare news release said.
“She is always researching new ways to improve the care for those we serve in our community,” co-worker Samantha Matamoros, RN, wrote in nominating Callister. “She is currently working on implementing an early literacy program that will start at Grove Creek Medical Center, with continuation through the pediatric practices. Along with all of these, I have always been extremely impressed with her dedication and devotion to her husband and family; their moral values are second to none and Helena will make an outstanding employee of the year.”
Bingham Healthcare recognizes three team members each month with the Servant’s Heart award, which is given to employees, physicians and volunteers who are nominated by their peers for going above and beyond to deliver not only caring and compassionate care, the release said. Each year Bingham Healthcare also recognizes one employee who consistently exemplifies what it means to have a Servant’s Heart.
This year’s award winner is Leavitt “in honor of her dedication to our patients and employees,” the release said. Leavitt has been employed at Bingham for 17 years as a registered nurse.
Hills retires after three decades at Electric Motor Service CompanyWayne Hill, an electric motor technician at Electric Motor Service Company, is retiring after 30 years with the company. Electric Motor Service Company is located at 535 Utah Circle in Idaho Falls.
“Congratulations, Wayne Hill, for 30 years of dedication and hard work to Electric Motor Service Company,” company officials said in an announcement.