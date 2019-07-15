Idaho Falls assistant city attorney recognized for excellence
The Idaho Municipal Attorneys Association has recognized Michael Kirkham, Idaho Falls’ assistant city attorney, with the 2019 Rising Star Award at its annual conference in Boise.
The award is one of four service and achievement awards given to attorneys around the state for their exemplary performance, a city news release said. The award recognizes lawyers who are newer to the practice of municipal law. Kirkham has worked for the city for five years.
To earn the award, an attorney “must provide outstanding service, show a willingness to learn, develop expertise in municipal law, and demonstrate an excellent attitude and reputation,” the release said. According to the nomination, Kirkham was recognized for “being hard working, well organized, personable, and for devoting outstanding time and effort to the IMA and community legal efforts.”
“The city of Idaho Falls is fortunate to have Mike Kirkham as a part of our legal team,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in the release. “He never fails to make a positive contribution in part because he has a bright mind and excellent legal instincts. And because of this, he is trusted by his colleagues both in the city and across the state.”
Among some of his legal accomplishments include briefing and arguing successfully at the Idaho Supreme Court that the Statute of Limitations on contracts does apply to state government subdivisions, such as municipalities. Kirkham also is a recognized expert in the Idaho Public Records Act, has presented at Idaho Municipal Attorneys Association and freely given help to other municipal attorneys, the release said.
McNally joins Parsons Behle & Latimer’s I.F. office
Idaho Falls native Challis Allen McNally has joined Parsons Behle & Latimer’s family law practice group.
Prior to joining Parsons Behle & Latimer, McNally practiced family law as a partner at Banks Gaffney & McNally.
“By joining Parsons Behle & Latimer I am able to provide my clients with a much broader range of legal services to assist them through their difficult transitions,” McNally said in a news release. “I look forward to collaborating with the team here at Parsons Behle & Latimer.”
McNally’s practice focuses primarily on divorce and custody-related matters including asset division, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, spousal maintenance, modifications, guardianships and enforcement actions, the release said.
Contact McNally by calling 208-522-6700 or emailing cmcnally@parsonsbehle.com.
Three INL researchers receive Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers
President Donald J. Trump on July 2 announced the recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.
Idaho National Laboratory’s Vivek Agarwal, Krzysztof Gofryk and Christopher Zarzana were nominated for the award by the Department of Energy.
The award is the highest honor bestowed by the United States government to “outstanding scientists and engineers who are beginning their independent research careers and who show exceptional promise for leadership in science and technology,” a White House news release said.
Established in 1996, the award “acknowledges the contributions scientists and engineers have made to the advancement of science, technology, education, and mathematics (STEM) education and to community service as demonstrated through scientific leadership, public education, and community outreach,” the release said.