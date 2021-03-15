Deputy INL director makes national list of Top 100 Women in Energy
Marianne Walck, Ph.D., Idaho National Laboratory deputy laboratory director for science and technology, was named a Top 100 Women in Energy at the national Energy Inclusion Conference.
The award recognizes top women leaders who directly contribute to business growth and strategic direction within their organizations, an INL news release said. Honorees must “maintain a record of accomplishments in their areas of expertise, be effective role models who inspire others, demonstrate a deep commitment to corporate citizenship, and operate with the highest level of integrity and ethical behaviors,” the release said.
Walck has nearly four decades of experience as a leader in the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratory complex, both at Sandia National Laboratories and INL. As co-chairwoman of INL’s Executive Inclusion Council, she “has helped embed visible diversity, inclusive thought leadership and employment equity across INL’s workforce, STEM outreach, university partnerships, marketplace, supply chain and charitable giving,” the release said.
The First Annual Energy Inclusion Conference brought together sectors across the industry to identify best practices and pitfalls to avoid in tackling the most current diversity, equity and inclusion issues. A full list of the Top 100 Women in Energy honorees can be viewed at bit.ly/100WomenInEnergy.
Kostial is new branch manager at D.L. Evans Bank in Rexburg
Justin Kostial has been promoted to vice president branch manager at the Rexburg D.L. Evans Bank branch.
John V. Evans Jr., president and CEO, announced the promotion in a news release.
Kostial joined the D.L. Evans Bank team four years ago as a vice president commercial loan officer and has worked in banking for 20 years, the release said. As a vice president branch manager, he will be responsible for directing and administering the operational and commercial lending efforts of the branch, the release said. He also will continue to assist his customers with commercial lending requests.
Kostial can be reached at the Rexburg branch located at 500 North 2nd East or by phone at 208-356-8744.