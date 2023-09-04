Fennern retires after 40-year banking career
Lynda Fennern is retiring after a 40-year banking career in eastern Idaho.
KeyBank today announced Fennern’s retirement in a news release. Fennern has worked with KeyBank for 35 years, most recently serving as vice president for commercial banking based in Idaho Falls. Her retirement is effective Friday.
“I have been very fortunate to have found a wonderful career that allows me to work with customers in a wide variety of industries,” Fennern said in the release. “I’ve enjoyed learning about their companies, their niche in the market, how they developed their products and how they take them to market. I’m so appreciative of the opportunities I’ve had to work with these businesses and owners.”
Fennern has held leadership roles in numerous civic and nonprofit organizations throughout her career, including board roles with The Development Company, Civitans and Working Women’s Golf League, as well as a volunteer role with the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, the release said.
Steffen Stowell has joined the KeyBank Idaho Falls team as a senior business banking manager and will replace Fennern, the release said. Stowell, who has degrees in business management and accounting from LDS Business College, previously served in commercial banking roles at Zions Bank and Wells Fargo.
Rexburg dentists receive Academy of General Dentistry fellowships
Drs. Michael A. Larsen and Sky Sessions, of Apple Tree Dental in Rexburg, have been recognized with the Academy of General Dentistry’s fellowship award.
Just three Idaho dentists were among the 290 fellows recognized during the academy’s convocation ceremony on July 22 in Las Vegas. Of the approximately 925 licensed dentists in Idaho, only 35 have been named fellows, an academy news release said. Sessions and Larsen are the only two fellowship award recipients practicing in Rexburg.
The fellowship award was created nearly 60 years ago to “honor those members who recognize and embrace their professional obligation to remain current in their knowledge and skills, ensuring the highest quality oral health care for all patients,” the academy’s website said.
In order to receive the fellowship award, Sessions and Larsen completed 500 hours of continuing dental education, passed a comprehensive written exam and fulfilled three years of continuing membership with the academy, the release said.
“… (We) are proud to honor Drs. Sessions and Larsen and their commitment and dedication to provide their patients with advanced and exceptional oral health care,” AGD President Hans P. Guter, DDS, FAGD, said in the release.
Sessions graduated from Marquette University in 2012 and Larsen who graduated from the University of Iowa in 2005. In addition to the Academy of General Dentistry, both Sessions and Larsen are members of the American Dental Association.
Farr receives excellence award from Zions Bank
Zions Bank presented an “Excellence … It Starts With Me” Award to Rexburg-based mortgage loan officer Ross Farr for “his outstanding work in residential mortgage and construction lending,” a bank news release said.
The honor is the bank’s “premier merit award given annually to only a handful of employees,” the release said. The announcement was made at an awards ceremony Aug. 24 in Salt Lake City with members of Zions Bank’s executive leadership team.
Farr was praised for his strong communication skills and premier customer service.
TitleOne welcomes Wahlen to teamTanner Wahlen has joined TitleOne’s Idaho Falls office as an area sales executive.
Wahlen, who has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from Brigham Young University-Idaho, two years of sales experience, according to a news release from the title and escrow company.
