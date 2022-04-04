Jenson joins Idaho National LaboratoryWill Jenson, the director of business research at the Research and Business Development Center in Rexburg, is leaving to join Idaho National Laboratory as a nuclear energy economist on its Integrated Energy & Market Analysis team.
Jenson announced the move in a LinkedIn post. He had been at the Research and Business Development Center for eight years. He previously worked as an economist for the Idaho Department of Labor and also has been an adjunct economics professor at Idaho State University and taught full-time in the economics department at Brigham Young University-Idaho. Jenson has a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in economics from Utah State University and a certificate in business strategy from Cornell University.
“I’m excited to be an economist again, this time on a national/international stage,” Jenson wrote in his post.
Blurton retires from Bank of IdahoAfter 23 years with Bank of Idaho, Lewis Blurton, vice president special assets manager, retired March 18.
Blurton has served Bank of Idaho customers in many capacities, “even suiting up as Santa when holiday events rolled around,” a bank news release said. Blurton spent more than 45 years in the banking industry and was with Bank of Idaho for the bulk of his professional years.
“Lewis just exemplifies the Bank of Idaho way,” bank President and CEO Jeff Newgard said in the release. “To us, business isn’t about an account number. It’s about the friendships and connections that grow out of simple transactions. Lewis recognized that from day one and his big personality will be missed.”
Hudson named GM of Mountain America CenterCentennial Management Group hired Erik Hudson as general manager for the new Mountain America Center.
Hudson, a 2011 graduate of Iowa State University, has an extensive background in venue management and spent four years as the director at Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena in Alabama, an Idaho Falls Auditorium District news release said. In Pleham, Hudson was responsible for all hockey operations, including having an impact on bringing the Birmingham Bulls, a Southern Professional Hockey League expansion team to the venue. Most recently, Hudson was the GM and associate executive director at VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he oversaw three venues: ImOn Arena, Alliant Energy PowerHouse and McGrath Amphitheatre. At these facilities, Hudson was responsible for over 185-plus events annually, the release said.
A former goalie, Hudson played professionally with Pensacola, Florida, and Fayetteville, N.C., franchises in the SPHL in the 2011-12 season, the release said. Hudson played collegiately at Iowa State University from 2007-2011.
“Erik Hudson is the perfect fit to assume the General Manager position for the Mountain America Center. His experience in similar venues regarding event programming, operational leadership, project management, and community involvement is paramount to our success in Idaho Falls for years to come,” Kevin Bruder, president of Centennial Management Group, said in the release.
Bank of Idaho appoints Dana Kirkham to its boardFormer Ammon Mayor Dana Kirkham has been selected to become a director for Bank of Idaho and the Bank of Idaho Holding Company.
Kirkham is currently director of Strategic Initiatives for Idaho Environmental Coalition, the prime contractor for the Idaho Cleanup Project at the Idaho National Laboratory site, a bank news release said. Previously she served as the CEO of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI). Currently she participates on several other boards, including the Idaho Falls Arts Council, the Bonneville County Fire District and the Idaho Falls City Club.
“We’re excited to have Dana join us on the board” bank President and CEO Jeff Newgard said in the release. “As a former mayor and a current strategic director, she brings a breadth of expertise that’s rare, and that will certainly benefit our board of directors.”
Kirkham graduated with a Bachelor of Science in political science from Utah State University. She worked for the State Department in Frankfurt, Germany, and the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Virginia.
Kirkham said she hopes the new post will be enlightening for all parties involved.
“I care a lot about this community and the people in it, so it’s a way to hopefully serve as well as learn,” Kirkham said in the release. “But I hope to bring maybe a fresh perspective. I’m a professional, I’m a mother, I am involved in the community – I wear a lot of different hats, work with a lot of different organizations, some in a board capacity, some in a volunteer capacity. I hope that I can bring a perspective that maybe isn’t there right now, and one that maybe helps other people on the board think from a different perspective too.”