IF dispatcher Amy Lewis named Idaho emergency Telecommunicator of the Year
The Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho Falls 911 Dispatch Center announced that Amy Lewis has received the Idaho chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials/National Emergency Number Association’s Telecommunicator of the Year award for sustained superior performance.
Lewis has worked for the Idaho Falls 911 Dispatch Center for four years, a police department news release said. She was awarded the 2018 Telecommunicator of the Year for Idaho Falls and Bonneville County.
Lewis also recently attended and graduated from the Dispatch Academy located at Idaho Police Officer Standards and Training (POST).