Smith hired as Idaho Falls’ economic development administrator
The city of Idaho Falls has hired Catherine Smith as economic development administrator.
The city of Idaho Falls has hired Catherine Smith as economic development administrator.
Smith comes to the city of Idaho Falls after serving for several years as the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation’s executive director.
A fourth-generation Idahoan, Smith has been active in nonprofit work and volunteerism, a city news release said. She is a member of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, chairwoman of the East Regional Council for the Idaho Community Foundation, serves on the Board of Directors of the District 91 Education Foundation and the Greater Idaho Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, is a commissioner of Idaho Falls Historic Preservation Commission, and is the executive secretary of the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame.
In her new role with the city, Smith is tasked with recruiting, retaining, expanding and promoting business and economic opportunities in Idaho Falls, the release said.
“… In her previous position, (Smith) worked tirelessly to improve and revitalize downtown Idaho Falls,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in the release. “… We look forward to the insight and innovation she will bring to her new role as she works to make Idaho Falls a better place for business to thrive.”
New director hired for the Tribal Department of Energy
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes hired Yvette Towersap as director for the Tribal Department of Energy.
“I am excited to work to advance the TDOE programs and ensure successful relationships,” Towersap said in a news release. “I look forward to learning more about the programs, the entities and working on DOE issues.”
Towersap has more than 20 years of experience in governmental relations, including tribal consultation, communications, and advocacy, for tribal policy issues and concerns, the release said. With her past seven years of experience as a policy analyst, she can work effectively and collaboratively to address the relationships that revolve around the Idaho National Lab, the Department of Energy and associated programs.
Towersap has a bachelor’s in anthropology from Idaho State University, a master’s in environmental law from Vermont Law School, and earned a second master’s in U.S. History from the University of Utah.
Philanthropist Greg Carr inducted into Skyline Hall of Fame
Philanthropist Greg Carr was inducted into Skyline High School’s Hall of Fame on May 22.
The honor recognizes his wide-ranging humanitarian and conservation work, a news release said.
After graduating from Skyline in 1977, Carr earned degrees from Utah State University and Harvard University’s Kennedy School. In 1986, he co-founded Boston Technology, one of the first firms to sell voicemail systems to telephone companies, the release said. He later served as chair of Prodigy, an early global Internet service provider.
In 1998, Carr resigned from his for-profit positions to dedicate himself to humanitarian causes, creating the Carr Foundation to support projects that enhance human rights, the environment and the arts, the release said.
The largest of those projects is restoring and protecting Gorongosa National Park, a biodiversity hotspot in Mozambique that was severely degraded during that nation’s 30-year civil war.
In Idaho, the Carr Foundation has provided essential support to two landmark institutions: the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls and the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise, the release said.
