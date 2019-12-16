INL employees selected for competitive DOE Project Leadership InstituteTwo Idaho National Laboratory employees were selected for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Project Leadership Institute 2020 cohort.
Steve Martinson and Andrea Gilstrap will participate in the highly competitive program, which is designed to train project managers on managing high-risk projects for DOE, an INL news release said.
The Project Leadership Institute only accepts around 25 students a year. It is a “rigorous program that focuses on four main learning objectives: strategic thinking and analysis, organization and general management skills, team building, and communications,” the release said.
Both Martinson and Gilstrap are highly qualified for the program, the release said. Gilstrap has supported several significant software projects, including the establishment of the Empower system, and Martinson has managed many high-caliber projects, including the Westinghouse uranium silicide fuel pellet production under the DOE Accident Tolerant Fuel Program.
Over the course of a year, Project Leadership Institute participants will attend five in-person sessions in various locations, complete an online course during the summer, and produce a capstone project. The content is intended as both a leadership development and skill development course with subject matter tailored to the DOE environment.
Gilstrap and Martinson will be members of the fourth cohort of the Project Leadership Institute. INL has had at least one employee participating in each of the Project Leadership Institute cohorts.
The 2020 cohort will begin work in January and finish the program in November.
Fall River Electric Co-op board members earn national certification
Fall River Electric board members Jeff Keay and current board Secretary/Treasurer Husk Crowther recently earned their Certified Cooperative Director certificates from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association which represents more than 900 consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric providers in the United States.
The Certified Cooperative Director certificate “represents completion of a set of five educational courses which include director duties, board operations and processes, strategic planning and financial decision-making as well as general knowledge of how the electric cooperative business model operates,” a Fall River news release said.
Keay serves owner-members of Fall River Electric from District 8, which includes the northern end of Island Park while Crowther was elected from the Rexburg/Rigby area.