Four from INL selected as Women Worth Watching awardeesFour Idaho National Laboratory employees have been selected as Women Worth Watching by Profiles in Diversity Journal, a national publication dedicated to promoting and advancing diversity and inclusion in the corporate, government, nonprofit, STEM and higher education sectors.
The Women Worth Watching list contains leaders from a variety of industries throughout the U.S. and the world, an INL news release said. The recognition is designed to recognize and publicly celebrate the achievements of women who are “leading the way to excellence in the workplace, marketplace and the world.”
Each awardee is featured in a full-page highlight in the fall issue of Profiles in Diversity Journal. The four honorees from INL are:
— Anne M. Gaffney, Ph.D., chief science officer and Distinguished Laboratory Fellow
— Monica C. Regalbuto, Ph.D., Nuclear Fuel Cycle Strategy director
— Erin Searcy, Ph.D., Institutional Planning and Programs director
— Virginia L. Wright, Energy Cyber Portfolio manager
“We’re proud to have four outstanding leaders at Idaho National Laboratory recognized as Women Worth Watching. This national recognition is a testament to the talented workforce we have at INL and encouragement that our inclusive employment policies are making a difference,” said Ron Crone, Materials & Fuels Complex associate laboratory director and Women in Leadership Council executive sponsor.
The full issue of the online magazine issue can be read at bit.ly/Diversity_Mag.
Sparklight’s Stoddard earns two medals in national competitionAfter taking the top spot the Snake River Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers competition in Boise earlier this year, Sparklight Advance Technician Jeremy Stoddard was selected to represent the Rainier Region nationally at the annual Cable-Tec Games in New Orleans last month, where he earned two medals.
The annual Cable-Tec Games underscore “the value of developing technical workforce expertise,” a Sparklight news release said.
In his 11-year tenure at Sparklight, Stoddard has he’s worked his way up from field technician to senior tech, then system tech, and now advance tech. At nationals, Stoddard earned bronze medals in cable splicing and Cable Jeopardy.
Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation employee earns national credential
City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation employee Mason Handke, special event and volunteer coordinator, is one of approximately 6,000 professionals in America to receive the Certified Park and Recreational Professional credential.
The certification “assesses the core knowledge of job-related tasks common to park and recreation professionals,” a city news release said.
Professionals seeking the certificate must meet a minimum level of education and experience in the parks and recreation industry and then pass an exam to demonstrate the proficiency.
“Mason is a great asset to the department working many hours behind the scenes to ensure that the many special events in the community have the resources they need to deliver a quality leisure experience for our residents,” said Chris Horsley, recreation superintendent, in the release.
Handke has worked as the special event and volunteer coordinator for the city for three years. During that time, he has updated the special event application process, helped the Farmers Market to move to its new Memorial Drive location and overhauled the special event alcohol ordinances, the release said.
Handke has a Bachelor’s degree in natural resources, recreation and tourism from Colorado State University. He previously worked for the National Parks Service in Washington, D.C., and for the YMCA in North Carolina.