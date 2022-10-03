Johnson Brothers' CEO Sargis retires
Johnson Brothers longtime CEO and President David Sargis is retiring.
Sargis will mark the occasion on his 80th birthday and an open house in his honor will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Johnson Brothers showroom, 223 Basalt St.
“David has been a major influence and mentor in my life as well as to the entire company,” said co-owner and nephew Chris Sargis in a company news release. “He’s helped this small family business grow into one of the West’s premiere providers of custom and hard-to-find architectural building products for both new construction and small niche projects alike.”
David Sargis has been with the company for more than 60 years and "has been instrumental in the growth and architectural sophistication of Idaho Falls, supplying products and custom millwork for notable buildings such as the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium, Melaleuca headquarters, numerous schools and medical complexes and the art-deco inspired Idaho Falls Temple," the release said.
“I’m leaving the company in very capable hands …,” David Sargis said in the release. “The hardest thing about retiring is not getting to see the J-Bros family every day; plus bumping into the contractors and customers that I’ve gotten to know so well over the years. It’s a lifestyle and career that I’ve loved.”
Johnson Brothers, with locations in Idaho Falls and Boise, has been family-owned and operated for nearly 115 years and is an industry leader in the region, the release said.
Kim Trotter , an eastern Idaho native and conservation leader, has been appointed as executive director of the Teton Regional Land Trust.
The trust's mission is to "conserve working farms and ranches, fish and wildlife habitat, and scenic open spaces in eastern Idaho for this and future generations," a trust news release said.
For nearly three decades, Trotter has dedicated her career to conserving agricultural lands, fish and wildlife habitat, and sustainable communities in the Northern Rockies, the release said. She has an extensive background with experience in biodiversity conservation, environmental policy, wildlife and large landscape ecology, land and water transactions, and ecological connectivity and restoration.
Trotter negotiated many of eastern Idaho’s early conservation easements as a Land Protection Specialist with Teton Regional Land Trust, the release said. This included safeguarding miles of habitat along the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River and procuring Idaho’s first Farm and Ranchland Protection Program grant to work with private landowners in the Sand Creek wildlife corridor.
“Twenty-three years ago, Kim started with the Land Trust as an intern and then continued as a Land Protection Specialist,” said Arantza Zabala, president of the Teton Regional Land Trust board of directors, in the release. “We are so excited to have one of our own come back to lead the organization.”
Trotter’s recent experience includes serving as U.S. Program Director for the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative (Y2Y), where she led collaborative efforts to reconnect wildlife habitat through large landscape conservation, the release said. She also previously served as executive director of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley and as the Director of Trout Unlimited’s Idaho Water Project, the release said.
“The work of the Teton Regional Land Trust is essential in order to preserve the natural landscapes and agricultural character of our communities in eastern Idaho,” Trotter said in the release. “The mission has always been dear to me, and I’m excited to continue to strategically protect this unique ecosystem and lead the Land Trust forward.”
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s parent company, HCA Healthcare Inc., presented its annual Awards of Distinction, Frist Humanitarian Award to Diana Moll, child life specialist at EIRMC. This is the highest honor HCA Healthcare bestows on employees, an EIRMC news release said.
Moll was selected as the national winner from 182 hospitals in HCA Healthcare. She received a $10,000 cash gift and a $10,000 gift to her chosen charity, Camp Magical Moments.
Moll serves as the child life specialist for EIRMC’s pediatric program, the release said. In her professional role, she helps pediatric patients throughout the hospital understand their diagnosis and treatment; explains the health care process in child-friendly terms; provides distraction techniques during procedures such as IV starts and imaging tests; and helps siblings and parents during bereavement, the release said.
Moll also is "an integral member of the Employee Advisory Group, leading projects that boost employee morale, as well as showcase our commitment to community," the release said.
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.