Salmon hospital trustee appointed to national advisory committee
Kristin Troy, chairwoman of the Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon, was appointed to the American Hospital Association Committee on Governance. The two-year term will allow Troy to bring the perspective of the most remote hospital in the lower-48 states to national health care issues, an Idaho Hospital Association news release said.
The American Hospital Association Committee on Governance represents trustee members and participates in the organization’s advocacy, policy and resource development with a particular focus on strategic opportunities, the release said. In this leadership role, Troy will help develop policies to represent, guide and assist the nation’s hospitals.
BMH announces changes to board of directors, presents service award
Bingham Memorial Hospital, a member of Bingham Healthcare, announced R. Scott Reese was sworn in as the newest board member by board Chairman Gary Baumgartner at its January meeting. Additionally, two people joined the member board. Further, Dean Jones, board member, was presented with a plaque, for his six years of service to Bingham’s Board of Directors, by Gary Baumgartner and Jake Erickson, CEO at Bingham.
In addition, Jones and Karalee Krehbiel joined Bingham’s member board. Bingham Memorial is governed by two boards: The member board and the board of directors. The member board is the overarching board that governs its 501©3, which requires a representative from every incorporated city in the county. Its chief responsibility is to appoint members to the board of directors.
Krehbiel was born and raised in Aberdeen. She graduated from Aberdeen High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human resources from Idaho State University in Pocatello.
After graduating from ISU, she began working in her families business: Krehbiel’s Sales & Service and is currently in her 16th year. In 2009, she joined the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and in 2016 became the president where she served for three years. In 2014, she became a member of the Aberdeen City Council and is in her second term.
Reese was born and raised and currently resides in Blackfoot. He is the Emergency Management Director for Bingham County, a position he has held for eight years. He is a graduate of Blackfoot High School and attended ISU studying political science. Scott was elected as Blackfoot’s youngest mayor — at age 28 — and was the first to serve three consecutive terms. In addition, he was the Community Relations & Employer Outreach specialist at Bingham Memorial for seven years.
Reese serves as chairman of the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency and served as Chairman of the Bingham Economic Development Corporation. He was on the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, served as the Bingham County Republican Party Chairman, was on the Board of Directors for the Association of Idaho Cities, and served on the Blackfoot School Board. He served six years as Chairman of the Idaho Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, and was recently elected as chairman of REDI, Regional Economic Development for East Idaho.
Fall River Propane selects McKinnon as GM
After conducting a nationwide search to find a replacement for retiring General Manager JT Hill, Fall River Propane’s Board of Directors has announced the selection of eastern Idaho native David McKinnon to head the 20-year-old propane business.
McKinnon grew up west of Blackfoot, farming and ranching with his family. He most recently spent 25 years in the propane business and has been the Idaho Director for the National Propane Gas Association.
“As we interviewed a field of over two dozen exceptional candidates, we found David’s years of experience, his skill in purchasing wholesale propane and creative ideas on providing even greater customer service to stand out from the others,” Fall River Propane Board President Bryan Case said in a news release.
Fall River Propane is a locally owned and operated full-service propane provider offering propane in Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana.
Rosemark adds another Certified Nurse-Midwife to delivery team Rosemark Women Care Specialists has announced the addition of Maddie Harris, CNM, to its certified nurse-midwife team.
The Rosemark certified nurse-midwives, “reinforced by its board certified OB/GYN specialists, provide a stable and consistent practice for expectant mothers to rely on for pregnancy, childbirth and other gynecological concerns,” a Rosemark news release said.
Harris graduated from Vanderbilt University’s dual nurse-midwifery and family nurse practitioner program. She works with women not only through pregnancy and childbirth but also with gynecological heath care.
For information, go to rosemark.net/maddie-harris-cnm-fnp.