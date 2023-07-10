Johnson retiring after 44-year banking careerMerri Johnson, Zions Bank's Eastern Idaho Region president, is retiring July 28 after more than 22 years of service to Zions Bank and a 44-year banking career.
A retirement party is planned from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 21 at the bank’s Idaho Falls branch at 1235 S. Utah Ave. Clients and community members are invited to the event.
Johnson was recruited to Zions Bank in 2001 to serve as a customer service manager and was promoted to regional operations manager in 2002, a bank news release said. In 2015, she was promoted to region president, where she is responsible for the profitability, strategic direction and operations of 15 branches in eastern Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.
“Her leadership has brought value to local communities, including nearly $93 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans to help preserve payrolls for thousands of workers in eastern Idaho," the release said.
Johnson serves on the executive board for Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI) and as a board member for the Idaho Bankers Association and Bear Lake County Farm Bureau.
She has been recognized multiple times by the Idaho Business Review, including with the Woman of the Year award.
“I have enjoyed my many years working at Zions Bank and the most enjoyable aspect of the job has been the personal relationships built with my co-workers,” Johnson said in the release. “It has been my good fortune to work with the best team of bankers.”
HCA Healthcare announces Awards of Distinction at EIRMC
Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), the Nashville-based parent company of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, has announced its annual HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction.
The Frist Humanitarian Awards recognize humanitarian spirit and philanthropic work of the late Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr., a Hospital Corporation of America founder. Each year the company honors an employee, physician and volunteer with this award, a hospital news release said.
FRIST HUMANITARIAN AWARDS
Employee — Jared Lowry, Physical Therapist
Several years ago, after a mission trip to Colombia, an inspired Lowry established the Just One Foundation to organize multiple volunteer mission trips each year to Guatemala.
“Under Jared's leadership, the Just One Foundation has made a tremendous impact on the lives of underprivileged children, particularly in regions where malnutrition continues to be a leading cause of death, where one out of two children suffer from chronic malnutrition, and where more than 75% of the population live below the poverty line," the release said.
The foundation has provided essential items such as food staples, infant formula, and blankets to Hogar Luz de Maria, an orphanage in San Lucas, Guatemala, the release said. Additionally, it has collaborated with Nino's de Guatemala, a school for children whose families cannot afford an education. The school identifies children who lack proper sleeping conditions, and the foundation contracts with local craftsmen to build bunk beds, ensuring their safety and comfort.
“Through his tireless efforts, Jared has inspired a network of dedicated individuals who will continue spreading love and compassion, the release said.
Volunteer — JC Rushi
Rushi has been part of EIRMC's volunteer team since 2018.
“JC takes pride in ensuring patient rooms are well-stocked and approaches his tasks with careful precision," the hospital said in the release. "His engineering background is evident in his innovative approach to making our unit more efficient."
Before the pandemic, Rushi noticed the time wasted by staff searching for supplies in EIRMC's storage rooms. He took it upon himself to create a directory that helped nurses and Patient Care Techs cross-reference items based on their descriptions and based by the name commonly used by staff.
This helped staff more quickly locate items, especially ones that are infrequently used, the release said.
Physician — Jacob Venesky, M.D.
Venesky, a board-certified OB/GYN practicing at Monarch Healthcare, has, time and again, performed "extraordinary acts of kindness, going above and beyond the call of duty," the release said.
“There have been numerous instances when patients have gone into early labor and specifically requested Dr. Venesky to deliver their babies, even if it fell outside his designated on-call schedule," the release said. "Without hesitation, he commits to being there for his patients, often working extra days and even being present for middle-of-the-night deliveries.
“… In every interaction, Dr. Venesky displays an extraordinary level of attentiveness and compassion. He takes the time to listen to his patients and addresses their concerns, no matter how big or small."
EXCELLENCE IN NURSING AWARDSEIRMC's Excellence in Nursing Awards recognize nursing practice that provides the highest quality of care to patients it serves. There are two categories for this award: Professional Mentoring and Compassionate Care.
Professional Mentoring — Emily Allred, RN, Director of Burn & Wound Services
“Allred's dedication to others' success and her unwavering focus on providing the best care for patients make her a leader whom others strive to emulate," the release said.
Courtney Kelsch, manager of Burn and Wound Services, nominated Allred for this award and described the mentoring support Allred has provided her personally.
When Allred was the director of EIRMC's Idaho Cancer Center, Kelsch was an ER nurse. Allred recognized Kelsch’s passion and recommended her to consider becoming the cancer care navigator, the release said.
“I told her I had no idea what this job was or what it entailed," Kelsch said in the release. "She explained the job and at the end of the conversation, Emily said, ‘I’ll be with you every step of the way.’”
When Allred transitioned to oversee Burn & Wound Services, she again tapped Kelsch to become the manager, another role that pushed Kelsch out of her comfort zone. Kelsch said in the release that Allred's guidance and support has remained constant, helping Kelsch thrive in her new role.
“What sets Emily apart as a mentor is her ability to see potential in others and provide them with opportunities to grow," the release said. "She fosters relationships built on respect and trust, allowing her to provide honest and constructive feedback."
Compassionate Care — Katie Cameron, RN
Cameron received multiple nominations for this award, each with "unique stories about her integrity and commitment to our patients," the release said.
Cameron "exemplifies compassionate care at EIRMC, extending her caring and generous personality to both patients and colleagues," the release said.
One colleague wrote: “I recall her sitting with one of our metastatic prostate cancer patients shortly after he lost his wife, comforting him and talking about riding horses, their shared love in life. I truly believe that she has done more to ‘cure’ him than the medical treatments and radiation.”
In the release the hospital said Cameron's colleagues "wholeheartedly attest to her exceptional character, calling her as a ‘great human’ and the embodiment of love in nursing."
HEALTHCARE INNOVATOR AWARDThe hospital also announced its HCA Healthcare Innovator Award, which recognizes an employee who "uses imagination and originality to solve an obstacle, improve patient care or business operations, or address an unmet need for the hospital," the release said.
Healthcare Innovator Award — April Walker, RN, Infection Prevention Manager
As infection prevention manager, Walker is focused on many initiatives, including reducing infections.
Walker created "ticket to test" forms and flow charts with clear guidelines when performing bladder scans for patients experiencing urinary retention. She also committed to refining and improving these forms, incorporating feedback from leaders and staff to ensure that the forms were both user-friendly and effective, the release said.
Walker's innovative approach, coupled with focus on the impact for bedside caregivers, led to the incorporation of her forms into the Healthcare-Associated Infections prevention policy for HCA's entire Mountain Division.
“April's ability to collaborate with nurses, leadership, and administration sets her apart," the hospital said in the release. "She recognizes that true success in her role requires a deep understanding of the needs and barriers faced by all stakeholders, and she actively seeks partnerships to find optimal solutions."
Idaho Falls PIO receives prestigious credential
Idaho Falls Fire Department Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon received a national designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence for her work and expertise as a public information officer.
Hammon is one of only 29 public information officers nationwide and the first in Idaho to receive the credential, which "considers broad professional accomplishments and recognizes lifelong career excellence and achievement," a city news release said. The credential, created in 2022, also provides recognition of "the importance of PIOs as a part of both emergency and daily operations in communicating valuable information to the public," the release said.
“Kerry is a vital part of the IFFD administration management team,” said Idaho Falls Fire Chief Duane Nelson in the release. “Not only has she served our community locally in times of need, but she has also assisted in larger scale disasters where she has proven herself as an asset and skilled PIO locally, regionally and nationally.”
Hammon joined the city of Idaho Falls in 2013 as the city’s first designated public information officer, the release said. In 2017, Hammon transitioned to be the Idaho Falls Fire Department’s and Public Works Department’s full-time public information officer.
Hammon obtained an Advanced PIO certification from FEMA in 2018 and has earned several other Incident Management certifications over her career related to the public information officer profession.
