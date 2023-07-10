Johnson retiring after 44-year banking careerMerri Johnson, Zions Bank's Eastern Idaho Region president, is retiring July 28 after more than 22 years of service to Zions Bank and a 44-year banking career.

A retirement party is planned from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 21 at the bank’s Idaho Falls branch at 1235 S. Utah Ave. Clients and community members are invited to the event.


