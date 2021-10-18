Wilson awarded CCIM designation
TOK Commercial has announced that Brian Wilson, a member of its eastern Idaho brokerage team, has been awarded the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation by the CCIM Institute.
The designation represents commercial real estate’s highest standard for professional achievement and is the industry’s most elite credential for commercial real estate investment, a TOK news release said. To earn the designation, commercial real estate professionals must “complete coursework covering interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, and investment analysis; compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience; and, pass a comprehensive examination,” the release said. Certified Commercial Investment Members are recognized experts in commercial real estate brokerage, leasing, asset management, valuation and investment analysis.
As a Certified Commercial Investment Member, Wilson joins a global community of more than 13,000 members that educates and connects the world’s leading experts in investment strategy, financial analysis, and market analysis, the release said. Wilson has been a member of TOK’s Eastern Idaho brokerage team since 2016. He specializes in commercial real estate leasing and sales and represents local, regional and national tenants as well as area developers and property owners. TOK Commercial’s brokerage team boasts the largest number of CCIMs in the state of Idaho, with 10 designees, the release said.
Beehive Federal Credit Union names new CEO
The Board of Directors for Beehive Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Rexburg, announced that Craig Gummow has been appointed as the new president and Chief Executive Officer.
Gummow will succeed Shane Berger and assume responsibilities Jan. 4, a credit union news release said. Berger is retiring after serving as president/CEO for almost 37 years with Beehive.
“I am pleased with Craig’s qualifications for this new position and confident he, the Executive Management Team, and the Board of Directors will lead Beehive to continued growth and success,” Berger said in the release. “Craig is experienced, intelligent, hard-working, a good decision maker, and has a genuine desire to carry Beehive’s legacy of outstanding member service into the future.”
Gummow has more than 19 years of management experience at Beehive, starting as Idaho Falls branch manager and serving most recently as chief lending officer.
Gummow received his associate degree from Ricks College and a bachelor of science degree in finance from Boise State University. He also graduated with high honors from Western CUNA Management School in Pomona, California.
I.F Chamber announces Distinguished Under 40 winners
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2021 recipients of its Distinguished Under 40 awards.
The winners will receive the awards at the chamber’s annual Distinguished Under 40 Luncheon on Nov. 9. The 10 recipients, who were selected for their commitment to accomplish great things in their careers, community and education, are:
• Chris Ritter, Idaho National Lab
• Cody Wheeler, Wheeler Electric
• David Hoffenberg, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
• Justin Esplin, College of Eastern Idaho
• Katie Burke, IE Productions
• Lauren Stanek, Elevation Labs
• Mallory Snow, Idaho Falls Public Library
• Matthew Johnson, Lincoln Court Retirement Community
• Phil Campbell, Bonneville Joint School District 93
• Sara Prentice, Idaho National Lab