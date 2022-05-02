Jacobsen honored with fire department’s valor award
Idaho Falls Fire Department Capt. Josh Jacobsen recently received the department’s Valor Award for saving an elderly woman who was trapped in a burning structure last spring.
This honor is distinguished as “the highest award presented by the department and is awarded to only active members for acts both on and off-duty,” a department news release said. “This honor is awarded any time a member of IFFD distinguishes themselves in such an act of personal bravery and known risk to help another person (sworn or civilian) under hazardous conditions in which the person is placed in a life-threatening position to save the life of another.”
In the early morning hours of April 6, 2021, firefighters responded to a house fire on Laurelwood Avenue. The emergency communications officer/dispatcher obtained very specific information from the victim who stated that she was on the floor in the front room near the fire and was trapped and unable to get out, the release said. The victim was terrified, telling dispatch that the fire was getting very close to her and begging to “please hurry.”
Jacobsen entered the home with low visibility due to smoke. He navigated past the flames in the living room to reach the victim. He placed himself between the woman and the flames, took her into his arms, and quickly brought her outside to the safety of the ambulance, the release said. She was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
Jacobsen then joined other personnel to help fight and extinguish the fire, successfully doing so within 10 minutes of arriving on scene.
“Without the quick thinking and decisive actions taken on this morning, there is no doubt the outcome of this incident would’ve been much worse,” stated Capt. Mark Pitcher who was the incident commander that day. “Captain Jacobsen truly demonstrated our mission of providing life-saving services. He quickly placed the safety and well-being of the woman above his own; it is for his action and skill that I firmly believe he deserves this recognition,” added Pitcher.
Jacobsen was recognized during a department ceremony in April, along with firefighter/paramedic Justin King who received the American Legion Firefighter of the Year, and Capt. Steve Farnsworth who received his 20-year service pin from the city of Idaho Falls.
King is a third generation firefighter who began his career in 2009, the release said. In additional to his primary duties at the Idaho Falls Fire Department, he serves on various specialty teams, including Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), hazardous material, wildland firefighting and the honor guard. He helps facilitate yearly extrication and wildland trainings, as well as the department’s recruit academies.
King is a state fire instructor and International Fire Service Accreditation Congress evaluator with the state of Idaho. He’s been an instructor at several fire academies and is currently one of only a handful of instructors in the state of Idaho qualified to teach heavy extrication, the release said.
Beyond his daily operational tasks, King has been instrumental in identifying technological and system upgrades to improve the workplace demands on the department’s emergency medical service providers for both normal operations and throughout the pandemic, according to the release. He has researched and implemented new equipment into the EMS system to improve patient care and outcomes.
I.F. Parks employee earns statewide award
Tracy Sessions, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department administrative assistant to the director, received statewide recognition for her exemplary work in the city.
Sessions received the 2022 Outstanding Support Staff Award given by the Idaho Recreation and Park Association at its April awards banquet. The award recognizes support staff for “exceptional accomplishments, leadership, innovation and service to the parks and recreation profession,” a parks department news release said.
“She is a pillar of our department and plays a significant role in our success,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm in the release. “Tracy consistently demonstrates professionalism and patience. She sets an example for all of Parks and Recreation.”
Peers at the Parks and Recreation Department nominated Sessions for the award, noting her efforts as a team player and her willingness to take on additional responsibilities, the release said.
Sessions has worked for the city for 29 years, with 24 as a Parks and Recreation administrative assistant.