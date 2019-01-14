Pope elected chairwoman of Yellowstone Teton Territory board
Kathy Pope has been elected chairwoman of the Yellowstone Teton Territory board, replacing former chairman Tom Walsh.
Yellowstone Teton Territory is a private not-for-profit tourism organization whose membership spans the six eastern Idaho counties of Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton, covering more than 7,500 square miles
An eastern Idaho native, Pope attended Ricks College after graduating from Shelley High School. She has been in the transportation business for 32 years and has worked for Salt Lake Express for 14 years as its regional sales/marketing manager. Pope has been instrumental in helping grow Salt Lake Express ridership from 17,000 passengers in 2005 to 300,000 passengers in 2018, a Yellowstone Teton Territory news release said.
Pope has been a member of the Yellowstone Teton Territory since 2009 with Salt Lake Express. Her previous positions with tourism organization included serving as the secretary on the executive board, Madison County representative, and Bonneville County representative.
“I am excited to have Kathy Pope as the new chairman,” said Christopher Mann, grant administrator of the Yellowstone Teton Territory grant and CEO of the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce, in the release. “She is capable and has wonderful leadership abilities. We express appreciation to Salt Lake Express for sharing her with us and letting her take on this added responsibility. As an organization and personally, we thank Tom Walsh for his service and hard work to make eastern Idaho a leading tourism destination for the United States and the world.”
For information about the Yellowstone Teton Territory, visit yellowstoneteton.org.
King accepts limited partnership in The
Jones Financial Cos.
Kevin King, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Idaho Falls, has accepted an invitation to increase his limited partner holdings in The Jones Financial Cos., the holding company for the St. Louis-based financial services firm.
The Jones Financial Cos. was created in 1987 to enable the firm to expand into new business areas while allowing it to remain a partnership, an Edward Jones news release said. The Jones Financial Cos. owns Edward D. Jones & Co. LP, which operates under the trade name Edward Jones, EDJ Leasing Co., the Edward Jones Trust Co., and its international financial services subsidiary, Edward Jones Canada.
Edward Jones employs 45,000 associates in all 50 states and through its affiliate in Canada, the release said. This is the firm’s 17th limited partnership offering in its 97-year history.
For information, visit edwardjones.com. King’s office can be reached at 208-524-5296.