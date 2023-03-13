Blue Cross of Idaho hires Taylor as regional district director
Blue Cross of Idaho has announced that Paul Amador, Camile Barigar and Amy Taylor have joined Blue Cross of Idaho as regional site directors in Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls, respectively.
Taylor started as a regional site director in Idaho Falls in January, a Blue Cross of Idaho news release said. Taylor previously was U.S. Sen. Jim Risch’s regional director, serving in that role since 2009. Taylor also oversaw strategic outreach and community engagement and building partnerships with local, state and industry leaders in eastern Idaho, the release said. She has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Utah State University and a Master of Business Administration from Utah State University, Huntsman School of Business.
Amador, who served six years in the Idaho House of Representatives, is the regional site director in Coeur d’Alene, the release said.
Barigar, who spent 25 years at the College of Southern Idaho, was hired as the company's regional site director in Twin Falls.
Hale joins I.F. Chamber of Commerce
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has hired Larissa Hale as its marketing and communications coordinator.
Hale graduated from Utah State University in December with her degree in public relations and marketing, a chamber news release said. While in college Hale worked with the school's athletic department.
"Combined with her previous experience with Utah State Athletics and her outgoing personality, we have no doubt that Larissa is going to do a phenomenal job here," the chamber said in the release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.