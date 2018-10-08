Fall River Electric board member earns national certification
Fall River Electric board member Georg Behrens, of Victor, recently earned his Credentialed Cooperative Director certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which represents more than 900 consumer-owned, not-for-profit electric providers in the United States.
The Credentialed Cooperative Director program is the first part of the Cooperative Association’s three-part Director Education Program, which consists of five courses that focus on basic governance knowledge and the essential skills required of cooperative directors. The Credentialed Cooperative Director prepares directors to fulfill their fiduciary duty as elected officials serving on behalf of their membership, a Fall River Electric news release said. Now that Behrens has completed his Credentialed Cooperative Director, he can pursue the Board Leadership Certificate available through Cooperative Association, the release said.
Fall River Electric’s by-laws require all board directors to complete certification as a cooperative director which provides them with the essential skills required of co-op directors, the release said.
Behrens has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s in energy management and renewable energies.
Salmon artist Cary Schwarz’s work showcased at national museum
Traditional Cowboy Arts Association celebrates its 20th year of Western art.
Cary Schwarz, of Salmon, a Traditional Cowboy Arts Association artist, had his work showcased last week at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s annual Cowboy Crossings Exhibition & Sale in Oklahoma City.
“Composed of two outstanding exhibitions, Cowboy Crossings brings together the most distinguished works of art and narrates Western American history,” a sale news release said.
The Traditional Cowboy Arts Association exhibition will be on display through Jan. 6, while the Cowboy Artists of America exhibition will be on display through Nov. 25, the release said. The exhibitions feature a mix of silversmithing, rawhide braiding, bit and spur making, saddlemaking, painting, drawing, sculpture, and more.
Established in 1998, the Traditional Cowboy Arts Association members’ mission is to preserve and promote “the traditional crafts in the cowboy culture of the North American West.”
Schwarz, saddlemaker and the asoociation’s secretary/treasurer, has spent nearly 40 years creating top quality works of art.
“Each of his saddles is tailored for a custom audience, making him an artist, not a craftsman,” the release said.